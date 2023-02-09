Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats angelt sich ein DAX-40-Unternehmen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
08.02.23
12:10 Uhr
1,140 Euro
-0,018
-1,55 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1451,17307:33
0,0000,00007:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.02.2023 | 07:10
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend in February

Oslo, 9 February 2023 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2022, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.25 per share to be made on or about 22 February 2023 to all shareholders of record as of 15 February 2023. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 14 February 2023.

Dividend amount:NOK 0.25 per share
Declared currency:NOK
Last day including right:13 February 2023
Ex-date:14 February 2023
Record date:15 February 2023
Payment date:22 February 2023 (on or about)
Date of approval:8 February 2023, based on authorization granted 25 May 2022

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.