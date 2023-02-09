DFDS A/S: JANUARY VOLUMES: FREIGHT IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

INVESTOR NEWS no. 05 - 9 February 2023

Ferry - freight: Total volumes in January 2023 were 6.0% below 2022. Volumes were 3.7% below 2022 adjusted for Channel that is impacted by a total market decrease and overcapacity.



North Sea volumes were above last year due mostly to higher volumes between Sweden and Belgium. Mediterranean volumes were at the same level as last year following closure of the route between Turkey and Spain and transfer of its volumes to the route to France, which reduced volumes somewhat.

Channel volumes were below last year following a continued decrease in the total market and a negative impact from the entry of a third ferry operator. Baltic Sea volumes remained negatively impacted by the war in Ukraine.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total transported freight lane metres decreased 4.3% to 41.6m from 43.4m in 2022-21. The decrease was 1.7% adjusted for Channel.

Ferry - passenger: The number of passengers continued to recover and more than tripled to 172k equal to 79% of volumes in January 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. The number of cars also equalled 79% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2023-22, the total number of passengers was 3.9m compared to 0.9m in 2022-21 and 5.1m in 2019.

DFDS ferryvolumes January LTM* Freight 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Lane metres, '000 2,831 3,223 3,029 -6.0% 40,510 43,406 41,554 -4.3% Passenger 2021 2022 2023 Change 2021-20 2022-21 2023-22 Change Passengers, '000 37 54 172 217.7% 1,307 886 3,890 339.3% *Last twelve months

DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS' European route network. DFDS' ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the linkto see a map of the entire network. The February 2023 volume report is expected to be published on 13 March 2023 at around 10.00am CET.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Communications +45 31 16 28 47





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 27bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,500 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment