

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices data from Germany is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's provisional consumer prices data for January. Economists expect consumer price inflation to rise to 8.9 percent in January from 8.6 percent in December.



In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Romania.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to raise its key rate by 50 basis points to 3.00 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.