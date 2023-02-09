Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

Jan-23 Jan-22 Change Trucks 105,405 113,917 -7% Passenger vehicles* 125,684 66,875 88%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

Le Shuttle Freight transported 105,405 trucks in January 2023, a decrease of 7% compared to January 2022.

In January 2023, Le Shuttle transported 125,684 passenger vehicles, an increase of 88%, continuing the trend of the return of passenger traffic observed over the last year.

The Group's 2022 annual results will be published on Thursday 23 February 2023 before the markets open.

Traffic figures for the month of February will be published on Thursday 9 March 2023 before the markets open.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086, and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone, UK and Calais, France. Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing its smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 476 million people and 98 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the United Kingdom and continental Europe, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed through the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between the UK and France. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to low-carbon services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 2 million tonnes of CO2 being released per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and land.

