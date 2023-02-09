

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L), a Japanese auto major, on Thursday reported a fall in net earnings for the third-quarter. However, operating profit and revenue improved from last year.



For the third-quarter ended on December 31, 2022, the Toyota City-headquartered firm posted a net income of 744.566 billion yen or 53.40 yen per basic share, compared with 818.842 billion yen or 57.18 yen per basic share of last year.



Pre-tax income declined to 1.034 trillion yen from 1.093 trillion yen of previous year quarter.



Operating income was at 956.652 billion yen, higher than 784.370 billion yen of 2021.



Other finance costs were at 37.963 billion yen, higher than 9.193 billion yen of a year ago.



Foreign exchange loss stood at 163.080 billion yen as against 47.800 billion yen of previous year period.



Toyota generated sales revenue of 9.754 trillion yen, compared with 7.785 trillion yen of last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the Japanese firm expects a net income of 2.360 trillion yen or 172.68 yen per basic share, on sales revenue of 36 trillion yen.



For the full-year, the company projects a pre-tax income of 3.340 trillion yen with operating earnings of 2.400 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.