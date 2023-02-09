Anzeige


WKN: A143MK ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Ticker-Symbol: GRW 
Frankfurt
09.02.23
09:15 Uhr
4,300 Euro
+0,120
+2,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
09.02.2023 | 08:31
09.02.2023 | 08:31
129 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Investor Day

DJ Investor Day

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Investor Day 09-Feb-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 February 2023

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten", the "Group" or the "Company")

Investor Day

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high growth digital technology businesses, will be hosting an Investor Day at 9.00am today for investors and sell-side analysts.

The event gathers some of the CEOs from across the Molten portfolio and offers an opportunity to learn about the trends in technology across Europe and the key advancements in the sector.

No new material disclosures will be made during the event. A recording of Chief Executive Officer Martin Davis's keynote presentation will be made available on the IR website on 17th February.

-ENDS-

Enquiries: 

Molten Ventures plc 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)     +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Numis Securities 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Havish Patel 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Charlotte Craigie 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
 
Powerscourt 
Public relations                +44 (0)7970 246 725 / 
Elly Williamson                +44 (0)7713 246 126 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2022, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 78 companies, 21 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 64% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Aiven, Thought Machine, Coachhub, Graphcore, and Ledger. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP970m capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP450m to 30 September 2022.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  221819 
EQS News ID:  1555325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1555325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
