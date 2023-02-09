Das Instrument YSM FR0013199916 SOMFY S.A. INH. EO -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2023The instrument YSM FR0013199916 SOMFY S.A. INH. EO -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2023Das Instrument AZG2 US0038813079 ACACIA RESEARCH CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2023The instrument AZG2 US0038813079 ACACIA RESEARCH CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2023Das Instrument 1WB0 US57778N2080 MAWSON INFRA.GRP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023The instrument 1WB0 US57778N2080 MAWSON INFRA.GRP. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023Das Instrument 18G GB00B84LVH87 ITACONIX PLC EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023The instrument 18G GB00B84LVH87 ITACONIX PLC EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023Das Instrument 7ME FR0004177046 METABOLIC EXPLORER EO-,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023The instrument 7ME FR0004177046 METABOLIC EXPLORER EO-,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2023Das Instrument X013 LU0392494992 LYXOR NORTH AMERICA ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2023The instrument X013 LU0392494992 LYXOR NORTH AMERICA ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2023Das Instrument C090 LU0419741177 LYXOR COMMO EX AGRI ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2023The instrument C090 LU0419741177 LYXOR COMMO EX AGRI ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2023Das Instrument C099 LU1275255799 LYX COMM X AGR HEDG ETF I ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.02.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.02.2023The instrument C099 LU1275255799 LYX COMM X AGR HEDG ETF I ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.02.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2023