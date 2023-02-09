

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Germany-based wind turbine maker Nordex SE (NRDXF) on Thursday said that it has bagged an order from Enefit Green, one of the leading producers of renewable energy in the Baltic region for 255 MW for a wind farm in Estonia.



The Nordex Group is to supply 38 N163/6.X turbines for the Sopi I, Sopi II and Tootsi wind farms.



The order was awarded based on its successful bid in a public tender. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



The order also includes a Premium Service agreement for service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 30 years. The turbines are scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024.



With a capacity of 255 MW, the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm cluster with N163/6.X turbines is expected to be the most powerful wind project in the Baltic states to date. The projected annual electricity production would be 700 GWh for approximately 200,000 households. The 255-MW wind farm is expected to cover more than 8% of the electricity consumed in Estonia.



The Nordex Group last installed a wind farm with 18 MW in Estonia in 2004.



