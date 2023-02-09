Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Neobo Fastigheter AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (84/23)

On request of Neobo Fastigheter AB, company registration number 556580-2526, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 10, 2023. The company has 145,400,737 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: NEOBO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 145,400,737 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005034550 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 282798 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556580-2526 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.