

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) reported that its net revenues for month of January 2023 declined 7.1% to NT$45.13 billion from NT$48.57 billion in the prior year. Sequentially, net revenues for the month dropped 15.1%.



In US dollar terms, net revenues for January 2023 declined 16.1% year-over-year to $1.48 billion. Sequentially, net revenues dropped 14.9 percent.



atm net revenues for the January 2023 were $798 million down 20% from prior year.



