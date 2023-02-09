

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Astrazeneca Plc (AZN.L), a British-Swedish drug major, on Thursday reported a turnaround to profit for the fourth-quarter. However, the company reported a fall in revenue.



For the final-quarter, the Cambridge-headquartered company registered a pre-tax income of $778 million, compared with a loss of $636 million a year ago.



Post-tax profit was at $902 million or $0.58 per share, compared with a loss of $346 million or $0.22 per share of last year. Operating income stood at $1.094 billion as against a loss of $292 million.



EBITDA rose to $2.574 billion from $1.900 billion from the last quarter of 2021.



Revenue for the period fell to $11.207 billion from previous year's $12.011 billion.



The company has declared a second interim dividend of $1.97 per share, bringing the total full-year dividend to $2.90 per share. The second interim dividend will be paid on March 27, to shareholders of record on February 24.



The first interim dividend will be paid on September 11, to shareholders of record on August 11.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the drug maker expects its revenue to rise by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage, excluding Covid-19 medicines the full-year revenue is projected to increase by a low double-digit percentage.



For the full-year, Astrazeneca forecast its Core EPS to increase by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.