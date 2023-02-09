Admission procedure for bonds of AS Eco Baltia initiated

Nasdaq Riga on February 8, 2023 received application from AS Eco Baltia requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000860120 1 000 To be specified* EUR 17.02.2026 *The public offering subscription process of Eco Baltia bonds will close on February 10, 2023. The amount of the issue will be specified. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS Eco Baltia Offering Document and Final Terms of the Issue. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116882