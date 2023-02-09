Anzeige
09.02.2023
Admission procedure for bonds of AS Eco Baltia initiated

Nasdaq Riga on February 8, 2023 received application from AS Eco Baltia
requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North Bond List: 

  ISIN   Nominal value  Issue amount  Currency Maturity date
LV0000860120   1 000   To be specified*   EUR   17.02.2026 

*The public offering subscription process of Eco Baltia bonds will close on
February 10, 2023. The amount of the issue will be specified. 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: AS Eco Baltia Offering Document and Final Terms of the Issue.


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

