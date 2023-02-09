Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 
Berlin
09.02.23
10:59 Uhr
0,556 Euro
+0,020
+3,73 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.02.2023 | 09:48
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime: Year-End Report, 1 January-31 December 2022

Successful sales strengthen results

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Total income
Q4: SEK 263.0 (151.2) million
Full year: SEK 686.1 (704.8) million

EBITDA
Q4: SEK 203.7 (36.6) million
Full year: SEK 374.1 (-82.6) million

Result before tax
Q4: SEK 142.8 (-308.2) million
Full year: SEK 126.1 (-658.2) million

Result per share after tax
Q4: SEK 2.95 (-6.45)
Full year: SEK 2.58 (-13.84)

Events in the third quarter

  • Strong result due to vessel sales. Result for Q4 2021 negatively affected by impairment of SEK 267.7 million.
  • Delivery of the sold vessels Stena Primorsk and Stena Performance.
  • Sharp reduction in bank debt due to vessel sales.
  • Profit-sharing of approximately SEK 22.3 million in Q4 2022.

The Board will propose a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share to the 2023 AGM.

Key figures Jan-Dec 2022

  • Total income, SEK million: 686.1 (704.8)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 374.1 (-82.6)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 37.0 (-9.6)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 216.9 (-583.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 126.1 (-658.2)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 123.3 (-660.4)
  • Interest-bearing liabilities 577.3 (1.597,6)
  • Equity ratio, %: 33 (14)
  • Return on equity, %: 36 (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 98.0 (34.9)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 2.58 (-13.84)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 8.60 (6.21)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on 9 February 2023 at 9.00 CET.

CONTACT:

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: +46 704 855 188
E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3711642/1836781.pdf

Concordia Maritime AB Year-End Report 2022

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3711642/b3b4ce3c6092028f.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230209

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/cm-q4-2022,c3142406

CM q4 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordia-maritime-year-end-report-1-january31-december-2022-301742915.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
