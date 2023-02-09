DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4074
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3306231
CODE: U71H LN
ISIN: LU1407888483
