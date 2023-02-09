DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone ESG Dividend Aristocrats (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.36

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13950164

CODE: EDIV LN

ISIN: LU0959210781

