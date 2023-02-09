DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.1637

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4635442

CODE: GCSG LN

ISIN: LU2382233182

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN Sequence No.: 222058 EQS News ID: 1556045 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2023 03:35 ET (08:35 GMT)