DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 42.3843

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21282

CODE: EAHG LN

ISIN: LU2368674045

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2368674045 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAHG LN Sequence No.: 222056 EQS News ID: 1556041 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556041&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2023 03:36 ET (08:36 GMT)