DJ Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2023 / 09:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.2239

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20758045

CODE: EART LN

ISIN: LU2356220926

ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 222055

