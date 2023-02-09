Anzeige
WKN: A2JH8Q ISIN: US00215W1009 Ticker-Symbol: 2DQ 
Tradegate
09.02.23
08:00 Uhr
6,900 Euro
+0,050
+0,73 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8007,00011:51
6,8007,00010:45
PR Newswire
09.02.2023 | 07:45
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$177,417 million for 4Q22, up by 3% year-over-year (or up by 7% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and down by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$15,730 million, down from NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 (or up from NT$14,459 million on pro forma basis) and down from NT$17,465 million in 3Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.77 (or US$0.240 per ADS), compared to NT$7.20 for 4Q21 (or NT$3.37 on pro forma basis) and NT$4.03 for 3Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.57 (or US$0.228 per ADS), compared to NT$6.99 for 4Q21 (or NT$3.21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.92 for 3Q22.

For the full year of 2022, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$670,873 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$62,090 million . Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2022 were NT$14.53 (or US$0.980 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2022 were NT$13.94 (or US$0.941 per ADS).

We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and the historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and the year ended 4Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q22 Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 43%, 8%, 48% and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$143,318 million for the quarter, down from NT$150,654 million in 3Q22.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$96,191 million for the quarter, representing 54% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$16,947 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,034 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 19.2% in 4Q22 from 20.1% in 3Q22.
  • Operating margin was 11.1% in 4Q22, compared to 12.6% in 3Q22.
  • In terms of non-operating items:
    - Net interest expense was NT$1,093 million .
    - Net foreign exchange gain was NT$2,763 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
    - Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,720 million .
    - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$85 million .
    - Other net non-operating income was NT$403 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$438 million .
  • Income before tax was NT$20,212 million in 4Q22, compared to NT$23,615 million in 3Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,596 million for the quarter, compared to NT$5,046 million in 3Q22.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$15,730 million in 4Q22, compared to NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 and NT$17,465 million in 3Q22.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,367,242,902, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q22. Our 4Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$3.77 (or US$0.240 per ADS) were based on 4,172,537,568 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q22. Our 4Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.57 (or US$0.228 per ADS) were based on 4,218,765,387 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q22.

4Q22 Results Highlights - ATM

  • Net revenues were NT$94,322 million for the quarter, up by 3% year-over-year (or up by 11% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and down by 5% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues was NT$68,129 million for the quarter, down by 3% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$27,676 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$13,800 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,730 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 27.8% in 4Q22 from 29.2% in 3Q22.
  • Operating margin was 16.7% in 4Q22, compared to 18.9% in 3Q22.

4Q22 Results Highlights - EMS

  • Net revenues were NT$83,933 million, down by 7% sequentially.
  • Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$76,131 million, down by 7% sequentially.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$68,444 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$3,037 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,028 million for the quarter.
  • Gross margin decreased by 0.8 percentage points to 9.3% in 4Q22 from 10.1% in 3Q22.
  • Operating margin was 4.7% in 4Q22, compared to 5.7% in 3Q22.

2022 Full-Year Results Highlights - Consolidated

  • Net revenues for the full year of 2022 amounted to NT$670,873 million, up by 18% from the full year of 2021. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 45%, 9%, 45% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.
  • Cost of revenue for the year of 2022 was NT$535,943 million, compared to NT$459,628 million in 2021.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$349,814 million for the year, representing 52% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$68,024 million for the year, representing 10% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$50,767 million for the year.
  • Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 20.1% in 2022 from 19.4% in 2021.
  • Operating margin increased to 12.0% in 2022 from 10.9% in 2021.
  • Total non-operating income for the year was NT$1,450 million, compared to NT$18,211 million in 2021.
  • Income before tax was NT$81,626 million in 2022. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$16,399 million for the year.
  • Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$62,090 million in 2022, compared to NT$63,908 million in 2021.
  • Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,367,242,902, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q22. Our 2022 basic earnings per share of NT$14.53 (or US$0.980 per ADS) were based on 4,274,686,776 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2022. Our 2022 diluted earnings per share of NT$13.94 (or US$0.941 per ADS) were based on 4,323,422,198 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2022.

2022 Full-Year Results Highlights - ATM

  • Cost of revenues for the full year of 2022 was NT$266,283 million, compared to NT$246,133 million in 2021.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$105,276 million for the year, representing 28% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$56,314 million for the year, representing 15% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$45,833 million for the year.
  • Gross margin increased to 28.5% in 2022 from 26.5% in 2021.
  • Operating margin increased to 17.9% in 2022 from 16.0% in 2021.

2022 Full-Year Results Highlights - EMS

  • Cost of revenues was NT$272,951 million in 2022, up by 25% from 2021.
    - Raw material cost totaled NT$244,177 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.
    - Labor cost totaled NT$11,270 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.
    - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$3,848 million for the year.
  • Gross margin increased to 9.6% in 2022 from 9.0% in 2021.
  • Operating margin increased to 4.6% in 2022 from 3.6% in 2021.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

  • Capital expenditures in 4Q22 totaled US$339 million, of which US$121 million was used in packaging operations, US$183 million in testing operations, US$25 million in EMS operations and US$10 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Capital expenditures in 2022 totaled US$1,697 million, of which US$918 million was used in packaging operations, US$574 million in testing operations, US$154 million in EMS operations and US$51 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
  • Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$345,951 million as of December 31, 2022 .
  • Current ratio was 1.35 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.43 as of December 31, 2022 .
  • Total number of employees was 97,198 as of December 31, 2022, compared to 99,104 as of September 30, 2022 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 45% in 3Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q22.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 59% in 3Q22.
  • Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 34% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 33% in 3Q22.

EMS BASIS

  • Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 73% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 74% in 3Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q22.
  • Our top 10 customers contributed 80% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 81% in 3Q22.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China ; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022 .

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations


Pro Forma Basis


4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

4Q21

EBITDA (NT$ million)

35,855

38,601

51,938

32,624

ATM Operations


Pro Forma Basis


4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

4Q21

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

94,322

98,831

91,958

85,180

Revenue by Application





Communication

53 %

53 %

50 %

53 %

Computing

16 %

16 %

16 %

16 %

Automotive, Consumer & Others

31 %

31 %

34 %

31 %

Revenue by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP

43 %

42 %

38 %

40 %

Wirebonding

33 %

34 %

37 %

36 %

Others

7 %

7 %

8 %

7 %

Testing

15 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

Material

2 %

2 %

2 %

2 %

Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ million)*

311

348

404

368

EBITDA (NT$ million)

29,856

31,657

47,090

27,776

Number of Wirebonders

25,854

25,887

25,803

25,803

Number of Testers

5,359

5,406

4,890

4,890

EMS Operations


4Q22

3Q22

4Q21

Net Revenues (NT$ million)

83,933

90,665

81,544

Revenue by Application




Communication

38 %

37 %

38 %

Computing

9 %

9 %

8 %

Consumer

34 %

36 %

38 %

Industrial

12 %

11 %

11 %

Automotive

6 %

6 %

4 %

Others

1 %

1 %

1 %

Capacity




CapEx (US$ million)*

25

50

68

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended




Pro Forma Basis




Pro Forma Basis



Dec. 31

2022


Sep. 30

2022


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2022


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2021


Net revenues















Packaging

76,630


80,541


75,366


69,644


303,948


272,544


251,193


Testing

14,676


14,942


13,756


12,700


55,960


49,979


45,912


EMS

83,931


90,660


81,541


81,541


301,967


239,488


239,488


Others

2,180


2,483


2,273


2,273


8,998


7,986


7,986


Total net revenues

177,417


188,626


172,936


166,158


670,873


569,997


544,579

















Cost of revenues

(143,318)


(150,654)


(140,042)


(134,704)


(535,943)


(459,628)


(439,536)


Gross profit

34,099


37,972


32,894


31,454


134,930


110,369


105,043

















Operating expenses















Research and development

(6,951)


(6,262)


(5,714)


(5,475)


(24,370)


(21,053)


(20,174)


Selling, general and administrative

(7,374)


(8,027)


(7,565)


(7,203)


(30,384)


(27,191)


(25,831)


Total operating expenses

(14,325)


(14,289)


(13,279)


(12,678)


(54,754)


(48,244)


(46,005)


Operating income

19,774


23,683


19,615


18,776


80,176


62,125


59,038

















Net non-operating income and expenses















Interest expense - net

(1,093)


(966)


(553)


(537)


(3,334)


(2,257)


(2,209)


Foreign exchange gain (loss)

2,763


(2,818)


496


525


(2,460)


1,395


1,396


Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities

(1,720)


2,878


(483)


(551)


4,108


(1,490)


(1,607)


Gain on equity-method investments

85


358


192


192


1,128


974


974


Others

403


480


18,069


468


2,008


19,589


1,776


Total non-operating income and expenses

438


(68)


17,721


97


1,450


18,211


330


Income before tax

20,212


23,615


37,336


18,873


81,626


80,336


59,368

















Income tax expense

(3,596)


(5,046)


(5,592)


(3,586)


(16,399)


(14,322)


(12,027)


Income from operations and before non-controlling interests

16,616


18,569


31,744


15,287


65,227


66,014


47,341


Non-controlling interests

(886)


(1,104)


(828)


(828)


(3,137)


(2,106)


(2,106)

















Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent

15,730


17,465


30,916


14,459


62,090


63,908


45,235

















Per share data:















Earnings per share















- Basic

NT$3.77


NT$4.03


NT$7.20


NT$3.37


NT$14.53


NT$14.84


NT$10.51


- Diluted

NT$3.57


NT$3.92


NT$6.99


NT$3.21


NT$13.94


NT$14.40


NT$10.12

















Earnings per equivalent ADS















- Basic

US$0.240


US$0.268


US$0.518


US$0.242


US$0.980


US$1.061


US$0.751


- Diluted

US$0.228


US$0.260


US$0.504


US$0.231


US$0.941


US$1.029


US$0.723

















Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (NT$ in thousands)

4,218,765


4,373,878


4,343,537


4,343,537


4,323,422


4,365,668


4,365,668

















FX (NTD/USD)

31.36


30.10


27.78


27.78


29.64


27.98


27.98


ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended




Pro Forma Basis




Pro Forma Basis



Dec. 31

2022


Sep. 30

2022


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2022


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2021


Net revenues















Packaging

78,119


82,090


76,664


70,942


310,024


279,365


258,014


Testing

14,676


14,941


13,756


12,700


55,960


49,981


45,914


Direct Material

1,486


1,765


1,502


1,502


6,018


5,346


5,346


Others

41


35


36


36


174


113


113


Total net revenues

94,322


98,831


91,958


85,180


372,176


334,805


309,387

















Cost of revenues

(68,129)


(69,999)


(66,217)


(60,879)


(266,283)


(246,133)


(226,041)


Gross profit

26,193


28,832


25,741


24,301


105,893


88,672


83,346

















Operating expenses















Research and development

(5,263)


(4,901)


(4,479)


(4,241)


(18,754)


(16,259)


(15,380)


Selling, general and administrative

(5,152)


(5,268)


(5,206)


(4,844)


(20,692)


(18,981)


(17,621)


Total operating expenses

(10,415)


(10,169)


(9,685)


(9,085)


(39,446)


(35,240)


(33,001)


Operating income

15,778


18,663


16,056


15,216


66,447


53,432


50,345

















ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)


For the three months ended


For the year ended


Dec. 31

2022


Sep. 30

2022


Dec. 31

2021


Dec. 31

2022


Dec. 31

2021













Net revenues

83,933


90,665


81,544


301,982


239,519













Cost of revenues

(76,130)


(81,467)


(74,436)


(272,951)


(218,040)


Gross profit

7,803


9,198


7,108


29,031


21,479













Operating expenses











Research and development

(1,710)


(1,392)


(1,256)


(5,731)


(4,897)


Selling, general and administrative

(2,134)


(2,676)


(2,253)


(9,344)


(7,876)


Total operating expenses

(3,844)


(4,068)


(3,509)


(15,075)


(12,773)


Operating income

3,959


5,130


3,599


13,956


8,706













ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)




As of Dec. 31, 2022



As of Sep. 30, 2022

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents



58,040



52,358

Financial assets - current



7,560



9,667

Notes and accounts receivable



114,647



140,178

Inventories



92,826



101,287

Others



27,294



29,239

Total current assets



300,367



332,729








Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity method



22,909



22,926

Property, plant and equipment



268,235



264,508

Right-of-use assets



11,061



11,822

Intangible assets



72,835



73,590

Others



31,661



32,254

Total assets



707,068



737,829








Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings



46,731



78,056

Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



10,041



8,157

Notes and accounts payable



78,997



104,286

Others



86,492



83,248

Total current liabilities



222,261



273,747








Bonds payable



42,851



40,534

Long-term borrowings [2]



94,948



89,273

Other liabilities



27,083



28,625

Total liabilities



387,143



432,179








Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



301,285



288,361

Non-controlling interests



18,640



17,289

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



707,068



737,829















Current Ratio



1.35



1.22

Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.43



0.53

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended


For the year ended




Dec. 31


Sep. 30


Dec. 31


Dec. 31


Dec. 31



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities












Profit before income tax


20,212


23,615


37,336


81,626


80,336


Depreciation & amortization


14,253


13,947


14,070


55,452


54,524


Other operating activities items


15,694


(18,944)


(18,488)


(26,094)


(53,126)


Net cash generated from operating activities


50,159


18,618


32,918


110,984


81,734


Cash Flows from Investing Activities












Net payments for property, plant and equipment


(20,197)


(17,219)


(16,513)


(71,890)


(69,301)


Other investment activities items


(1,352)


288


21,812


(2,062)


20,209


Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities


(21,549)


(16,931)


5,299


(73,952)


(49,092)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities












Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds


(17,949)


1,111


(5,936)


(31,128)


22,343


Dividends paid


-


(29,991)


-


(29,991)


(18,083)


Other financing activities items


112


(228)


(9,868)


(1,278)


(10,131)


Net cash used in financing activities


(17,837)


(29,108)


(15,804)


(62,397)


(5,871)


Foreign currency exchange effect


(5,091)


6,933


241


7,332


(2,236)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


5,682


(20,488)


22,654


(18,033)


24,535


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period


52,358


72,846


53,419


76,073


51,538


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period


58,040


52,358


76,073


58,040


76,073






















[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.

[2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:
 [email protected] com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

