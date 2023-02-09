ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2022

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$177,417 million for 4Q22, up by 3% year-over-year (or up by 7% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and down by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$15,730 million, down from NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 (or up from NT$14,459 million on pro forma basis) and down from NT$17,465 million in 3Q22. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.77 (or US$0.240 per ADS), compared to NT$7.20 for 4Q21 (or NT$3.37 on pro forma basis) and NT$4.03 for 3Q22. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.57 (or US$0.228 per ADS), compared to NT$6.99 for 4Q21 (or NT$3.21 on pro forma basis) and NT$3.92 for 3Q22.

For the full year of 2022, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$670,873 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$62,090 million . Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2022 were NT$14.53 (or US$0.980 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2022 were NT$13.94 (or US$0.941 per ADS).

We are providing you with the unaudited pro forma financial information to assist you in your analysis of the financial aspects of our disposal of the China Sites in 4Q21. The unaudited pro forma financial information was based on our historical financial statements and the historical financial statements of our China sites, given effect to the disposal as if it had occurred for the preceding three months and the year ended 4Q21. For more details on our operations, please refer to "Supplemental Financial Information", "Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data", and "Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q22 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 43%, 8%, 48% and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$143,318 million for the quarter, down from NT$150,654 million in 3Q22.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$96,191 million for the quarter, representing 54% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$16,947 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,034 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$96,191 million for the quarter, representing 54% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$16,947 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,034 million for the quarter. Gross margin decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 19.2% in 4Q22 from 20.1% in 3Q22.

Operating margin was 11.1% in 4Q22, compared to 12.6% in 3Q22.

In terms of non-operating items:

- Net interest expense was NT$1,093 million .

- Net foreign exchange gain was NT$2,763 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.

- Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,720 million .

- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$85 million .

- Other net non-operating income was NT$403 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$438 million .

- Net interest expense was NT$1,093 million . - Net foreign exchange gain was NT$2,763 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. - Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,720 million . - Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$85 million . - Other net non-operating income was NT$403 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$438 million . Income before tax was NT$20,212 million in 4Q22, compared to NT$23,615 million in 3Q22. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$3,596 million for the quarter, compared to NT$5,046 million in 3Q22.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$15,730 million in 4Q22, compared to NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 and NT$17,465 million in 3Q22.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,367,242,902, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q22. Our 4Q22 basic earnings per share of NT$3.77 (or US$0.240 per ADS) were based on 4,172,537,568 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q22. Our 4Q22 diluted earnings per share of NT$3.57 (or US$0.228 per ADS) were based on 4,218,765,387 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q22.

4Q22 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$94,322 million for the quarter, up by 3% year-over-year (or up by 11% year-over-year on pro forma basis) and down by 5% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$68,129 million for the quarter, down by 3% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$27,676 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$13,800 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,730 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$27,676 million for the quarter, representing 29% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$13,800 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,730 million for the quarter. Gross margin decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 27.8% in 4Q22 from 29.2% in 3Q22.

Operating margin was 16.7% in 4Q22, compared to 18.9% in 3Q22.

4Q22 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$83,933 million, down by 7% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$76,131 million, down by 7% sequentially.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$68,444 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$3,037 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,028 million for the quarter.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$68,444 million for the quarter, representing 82% of the total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$3,037 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,028 million for the quarter. Gross margin decreased by 0.8 percentage points to 9.3% in 4Q22 from 10.1% in 3Q22.

Operating margin was 4.7% in 4Q22, compared to 5.7% in 3Q22.

2022 Full-Year Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues for the full year of 2022 amounted to NT$670,873 million, up by 18% from the full year of 2021. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 45%, 9%, 45% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.

Cost of revenue for the year of 2022 was NT$535,943 million, compared to NT$459,628 million in 2021.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$349,814 million for the year, representing 52% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$68,024 million for the year, representing 10% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$50,767 million for the year.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$349,814 million for the year, representing 52% of total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$68,024 million for the year, representing 10% of total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$50,767 million for the year. Gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 20.1% in 2022 from 19.4% in 2021.

Operating margin increased to 12.0% in 2022 from 10.9% in 2021.

Total non-operating income for the year was NT$1,450 million, compared to NT$18,211 million in 2021.

Income before tax was NT$81,626 million in 2022. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$16,399 million for the year.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$62,090 million in 2022, compared to NT$63,908 million in 2021.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the year was 4,367,242,902, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q22. Our 2022 basic earnings per share of NT$14.53 (or US$0.980 per ADS) were based on 4,274,686,776 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2022. Our 2022 diluted earnings per share of NT$13.94 (or US$0.941 per ADS) were based on 4,323,422,198 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2022.

2022 Full-Year Results Highlights - ATM

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2022 was NT$266,283 million, compared to NT$246,133 million in 2021.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$105,276 million for the year, representing 28% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$56,314 million for the year, representing 15% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$45,833 million for the year.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$105,276 million for the year, representing 28% of total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$56,314 million for the year, representing 15% of total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$45,833 million for the year. Gross margin increased to 28.5% in 2022 from 26.5% in 2021.

Operating margin increased to 17.9% in 2022 from 16.0% in 2021.

2022 Full-Year Results Highlights - EMS

Cost of revenues was NT$272,951 million in 2022, up by 25% from 2021.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$244,177 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.

- Labor cost totaled NT$11,270 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.

- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$3,848 million for the year.

- Raw material cost totaled NT$244,177 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues. - Labor cost totaled NT$11,270 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues. - Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$3,848 million for the year. Gross margin increased to 9.6% in 2022 from 9.0% in 2021.

Operating margin increased to 4.6% in 2022 from 3.6% in 2021.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 4Q22 totaled US$339 million, of which US$121 million was used in packaging operations, US$183 million in testing operations, US$25 million in EMS operations and US$10 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Capital expenditures in 2022 totaled US$1,697 million, of which US$918 million was used in packaging operations, US$574 million in testing operations, US$154 million in EMS operations and US$51 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$345,951 million as of December 31, 2022 .

Current ratio was 1.35 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.43 as of December 31, 2022 .

Total number of employees was 97,198 as of December 31, 2022, compared to 99,104 as of September 30, 2022 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 45% in 3Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q22.

Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 59% in 3Q22.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 34% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 33% in 3Q22.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 73% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 74% in 3Q22. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q22.

Our top 10 customers contributed 80% of our total net revenues in 4Q22, compared to 81% in 3Q22.

About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China ; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022 .

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



Pro Forma Basis

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 4Q21 EBITDA (NT$ million) 35,855 38,601 51,938 32,624

ATM Operations



Pro Forma Basis

4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 4Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 94,322 98,831 91,958 85,180 Revenue by Application







Communication 53 % 53 % 50 % 53 % Computing 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 31 % 31 % 34 % 31 % Revenue by Type







Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 43 % 42 % 38 % 40 % Wirebonding 33 % 34 % 37 % 36 % Others 7 % 7 % 8 % 7 % Testing 15 % 15 % 15 % 15 % Material 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA







CapEx (US$ million)* 311 348 404 368 EBITDA (NT$ million) 29,856 31,657 47,090 27,776 Number of Wirebonders 25,854 25,887 25,803 25,803 Number of Testers 5,359 5,406 4,890 4,890

EMS Operations



4Q22 3Q22 4Q21 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 83,933 90,665 81,544 Revenue by Application





Communication 38 % 37 % 38 % Computing 9 % 9 % 8 % Consumer 34 % 36 % 38 % Industrial 12 % 11 % 11 % Automotive 6 % 6 % 4 % Others 1 % 1 % 1 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)* 25 50 68

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended





Pro Forma Basis





Pro Forma Basis



Dec. 31 2022

Sep. 30 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2021

Net revenues



























Packaging 76,630

80,541

75,366

69,644

303,948

272,544

251,193

Testing 14,676

14,942

13,756

12,700

55,960

49,979

45,912

EMS 83,931

90,660

81,541

81,541

301,967

239,488

239,488

Others 2,180

2,483

2,273

2,273

8,998

7,986

7,986

Total net revenues 177,417

188,626

172,936

166,158

670,873

569,997

544,579































Cost of revenues (143,318)

(150,654)

(140,042)

(134,704)

(535,943)

(459,628)

(439,536)

Gross profit 34,099

37,972

32,894

31,454

134,930

110,369

105,043































Operating expenses



























Research and development (6,951)

(6,262)

(5,714)

(5,475)

(24,370)

(21,053)

(20,174)

Selling, general and administrative (7,374)

(8,027)

(7,565)

(7,203)

(30,384)

(27,191)

(25,831)

Total operating expenses (14,325)

(14,289)

(13,279)

(12,678)

(54,754)

(48,244)

(46,005)

Operating income 19,774

23,683

19,615

18,776

80,176

62,125

59,038































Net non-operating income and expenses



























Interest expense - net (1,093)

(966)

(553)

(537)

(3,334)

(2,257)

(2,209)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,763

(2,818)

496

525

(2,460)

1,395

1,396

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities (1,720)

2,878

(483)

(551)

4,108

(1,490)

(1,607)

Gain on equity-method investments 85

358

192

192

1,128

974

974

Others 403

480

18,069

468

2,008

19,589

1,776

Total non-operating income and expenses 438

(68)

17,721

97

1,450

18,211

330

Income before tax 20,212

23,615

37,336

18,873

81,626

80,336

59,368































Income tax expense (3,596)

(5,046)

(5,592)

(3,586)

(16,399)

(14,322)

(12,027)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 16,616

18,569

31,744

15,287

65,227

66,014

47,341

Non-controlling interests (886)

(1,104)

(828)

(828)

(3,137)

(2,106)

(2,106)































Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 15,730

17,465

30,916

14,459

62,090

63,908

45,235































Per share data:



























Earnings per share



























- Basic NT$3.77

NT$4.03

NT$7.20

NT$3.37

NT$14.53

NT$14.84

NT$10.51

- Diluted NT$3.57

NT$3.92

NT$6.99

NT$3.21

NT$13.94

NT$14.40

NT$10.12































Earnings per equivalent ADS



























- Basic US$0.240

US$0.268

US$0.518

US$0.242

US$0.980

US$1.061

US$0.751

- Diluted US$0.228

US$0.260

US$0.504

US$0.231

US$0.941

US$1.029

US$0.723































Number of weighted average shares used in diluted EPS calculation (NT$ in thousands) 4,218,765

4,373,878

4,343,537

4,343,537

4,323,422

4,365,668

4,365,668































FX (NTD/USD) 31.36

30.10

27.78

27.78

29.64

27.98

27.98



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended





Pro Forma Basis





Pro Forma Basis



Dec. 31 2022

Sep. 30 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2021

Net revenues



























Packaging 78,119

82,090

76,664

70,942

310,024

279,365

258,014

Testing 14,676

14,941

13,756

12,700

55,960

49,981

45,914

Direct Material 1,486

1,765

1,502

1,502

6,018

5,346

5,346

Others 41

35

36

36

174

113

113

Total net revenues 94,322

98,831

91,958

85,180

372,176

334,805

309,387































Cost of revenues (68,129)

(69,999)

(66,217)

(60,879)

(266,283)

(246,133)

(226,041)

Gross profit 26,193

28,832

25,741

24,301

105,893

88,672

83,346































Operating expenses



























Research and development (5,263)

(4,901)

(4,479)

(4,241)

(18,754)

(16,259)

(15,380)

Selling, general and administrative (5,152)

(5,268)

(5,206)

(4,844)

(20,692)

(18,981)

(17,621)

Total operating expenses (10,415)

(10,169)

(9,685)

(9,085)

(39,446)

(35,240)

(33,001)

Operating income 15,778

18,663

16,056

15,216

66,447

53,432

50,345

































ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended

Dec. 31 2022

Sep. 30 2022

Dec. 31 2021

Dec. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2021























Net revenues 83,933

90,665

81,544

301,982

239,519























Cost of revenues (76,130)

(81,467)

(74,436)

(272,951)

(218,040)

Gross profit 7,803

9,198

7,108

29,031

21,479























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,710)

(1,392)

(1,256)

(5,731)

(4,897)

Selling, general and administrative (2,134)

(2,676)

(2,253)

(9,344)

(7,876)

Total operating expenses (3,844)

(4,068)

(3,509)

(15,075)

(12,773)

Operating income 3,959

5,130

3,599

13,956

8,706

























ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)







As of Dec. 31, 2022



As of Sep. 30, 2022 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



58,040



52,358 Financial assets - current



7,560



9,667 Notes and accounts receivable



114,647



140,178 Inventories



92,826



101,287 Others



27,294



29,239 Total current assets



300,367



332,729













Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity method



22,909



22,926 Property, plant and equipment



268,235



264,508 Right-of-use assets



11,061



11,822 Intangible assets



72,835



73,590 Others



31,661



32,254 Total assets



707,068



737,829













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings



46,731



78,056 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



10,041



8,157 Notes and accounts payable



78,997



104,286 Others



86,492



83,248 Total current liabilities



222,261



273,747













Bonds payable



42,851



40,534 Long-term borrowings [2]



94,948



89,273 Other liabilities



27,083



28,625 Total liabilities



387,143



432,179













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



301,285



288,361 Non-controlling interests



18,640



17,289 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



707,068



737,829



























Current Ratio



1.35



1.22 Net Debt to Equity Ratio



0.43



0.53

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data

(In NT$ millions)

(Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the year ended





Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31



2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Profit before income tax

20,212

23,615

37,336

81,626

80,336

Depreciation & amortization

14,253

13,947

14,070

55,452

54,524

Other operating activities items

15,694

(18,944)

(18,488)

(26,094)

(53,126)

Net cash generated from operating activities

50,159

18,618

32,918

110,984

81,734

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(20,197)

(17,219)

(16,513)

(71,890)

(69,301)

Other investment activities items

(1,352)

288

21,812

(2,062)

20,209

Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

(21,549)

(16,931)

5,299

(73,952)

(49,092)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

(17,949)

1,111

(5,936)

(31,128)

22,343

Dividends paid

-

(29,991)

-

(29,991)

(18,083)

Other financing activities items

112

(228)

(9,868)

(1,278)

(10,131)

Net cash used in financing activities

(17,837)

(29,108)

(15,804)

(62,397)

(5,871)

Foreign currency exchange effect

(5,091)

6,933

241

7,332

(2,236)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

5,682

(20,488)

22,654

(18,033)

24,535

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

52,358

72,846

53,419

76,073

51,538

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

58,040

52,358

76,073

58,040

76,073











































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected] com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.