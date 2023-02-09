Trailblazer Games expands into Vietnam, opening an office in Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MIN CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazer Games, a leading web3 game developer and creator of the Eternal Dragons franchise, is proud to announce the opening of its first office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and warmly welcomes its first employees there. The company aims to tap into the thriving pool of creative gaming talent and expand its community reach in Southeast Asia. The move marks a significant step towards realizing the company's vision of gaming as a global community.





In recent years, Ho Chi Minh City has established itself as one of the leading game development hubs in Asia, serving as a development and artistic center for top global game publishers. The country has also become a leader in web3 gaming, showcasing its thriving creativity and innovative talent.

"The creative talent in Vietnam is uniquely suited for Trailblazer Games' mission and its Eternal Dragons franchise," said CEO Alex Arias. "Expanding to Vietnam is of strategic importance to us, as it allows us to combine the experience of our European team with the perspective, creativity, and quality of the local talent in Vietnam."

Vietnam and Southeast Asia are at the forefront of growth and adoption for web3 games, making the expansion into the country a significant move for Trailblazer Games. The company is eager to establish a thriving community in the region and accelerate the growth of its Eternal Dragons franchise.

"Southeast Asia leads the adoption of web3 gaming globally, and the expansion into Vietnam will be crucial for our community growth in the region," said Francisco Reinhard, Head of Growth and Community at Trailblazer Games. "We are looking forward to engaging this vibrant gaming community which will play a crucial role in the development and growth of the Eternal Dragons universe."

Trailblazer Games invites everyone to celebrate the opening of its new office in Hoi Chi Minh. The details of the social event can be found on the Eternal Dragons Twitter account (@eternaldragons). The opening of Trailblazer Games' first office in Hoi Chi Minh is an exciting step forward in its mission of bringing together the world through gaming.

