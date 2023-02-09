Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2023 | 11:34
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hemcheck Sweden AB receives observation status (85/23)

On February 7, 2023, Hemcheck Sweden AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement
under which the Company will divest its current business operations to its
shareholders and instead acquire IP rights from Bio Vitos Medical Limited. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the
"Rulebook"), the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes
initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable
admission requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided
that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange
will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

According to item 6.3.1 of the Rulebook, an issuer may be given observation
status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to
make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization
so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new
company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Hemcheck Sweden AB (HEMC, ISIN code SE0009320278, order book ID 135098) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.