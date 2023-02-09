Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hemcheck Sweden AB receives observation status (85/23)

On February 7, 2023, Hemcheck Sweden AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement under which the Company will divest its current business operations to its shareholders and instead acquire IP rights from Bio Vitos Medical Limited. According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook"), the Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. According to item 6.3.1 of the Rulebook, an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Hemcheck Sweden AB (HEMC, ISIN code SE0009320278, order book ID 135098) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB