DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2023 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 220.0354
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 164315
CODE: JPHU LN
ISIN: LU1681039217
