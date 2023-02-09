Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023
WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
09.02.23
12:55 Uhr
64,25 Euro
+1,25
+1,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,2564,3012:55
64,2564,3012:55
09.02.2023 | 12:13
09.02.2023 | 12:13
Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2023 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 309.264

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 121038

CODE: EPRE LN

ISIN: LU1681039480

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681039480 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EPRE LN 
Sequence No.:  222092 
EQS News ID:  1556209 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556209&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2023 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
