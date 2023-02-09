

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit remained broadly unchanged at the end of the year, as imports and exports showed no variations, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit dropped somewhat to EUR 205 million in December from EUR 206 million in the same month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 368 million.



Exports were unchanged for the second straight month in December. Imports also showed no variations in December from a year ago, after a 13.0 percent surge in November.



In 2022, the total trade deficit of the country was EUR 3.3 billion, up from EUR 1.8 billion in 2021. Both exports and imports grew by 17.0 percent and 23.0 percent, respectively.



The increase in the deficit was most affected by trade in raw materials and products of the chemical industry, transport equipment, and mineral fuels, the agency said.



