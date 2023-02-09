

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $518 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $1.32 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.31 billion or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $28.00 billion from $25.25 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $518 Mln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.65 -Revenue (Q4): $28.00 Bln vs. $25.25 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.