Enghouse Systems Limited: Enghouse Systems Acquires SaaS Provider Navita

MARKHAM, ON and SAO PAULA, Brazil, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) has acquired Mobi All Tecnologia S.A. ("Navita"), a provider of SaaS based Enterprise Mobility Management solutions ("EMM" device and telecom expense management) based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Navita's annual revenue is approximately $7.5 million.

Navita offers a comprehensive suite of products focused on managing and controlling critical mobile assets as well as telecom and IT expense management. The solutions include Telecom Expense Management (TEM) for controlling and optimizing telecom expenses, Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) for connecting mobile devices to enterprise workflows/controls and IT Expense Management (ITEM) for managing and optimizing IT corporate expenses. The solutions ensure the compliant use of mobile assets by its users according to the customers' internal governance policies. The products are sold directly to large enterprises and indirectly through some of the leading telecom providers and hardware manufacturers in Brazil to their business customers and government agencies.

"Navita's products have a strong presence in the Brazilian market," said Steve Sadler, Chairman & CEO of Enghouse. "We intend to pursue expansion of this business through Enghouse's existing and new relationships with other telecom service providers and other partners. We are very pleased to welcome Navita's customers, employees and partners to Enghouse."

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.

About Navita

Navita is a developer of SaaS based enterprise mobility software intended for companies of all sizes. The company's software platform specializes in mobility and telecom expense management helping clients achieve their strategic goals. For more information, log on to https://navita.com.br/central-de-vendas/

Contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, investor@enghouse.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enghouse-systems-acquires-saas-provider-navita-301742930.html