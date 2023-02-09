Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Torr Metals Inc. (TSXV: TMET) ("Torr" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 113 rock grab samples collected over the Dalvenie Zone during the 2022 field exploration program. Sampling focused primarily on confirming historically reported grades as well as prospecting for potential new extensions to high-grade mineralization identified at-surface. The Dalvenie Zone is located within the eastern portion of the Company's 100% owned, 689 km2 Latham Project within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. The Dalvenie Zone is ~8 km south of the Company's Gnat Pass Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit and is road-accessible via a 2-kilometre (km) gravel road from Highway 37.

Selective rock grab sample assay results from the 2022 field program include 14.15 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au), 4.31% copper (Cu), and 63.1 g/t silver (Ag) on the southern end of the Dalvenie mineralized trend, where it remains open (Figure 1). This is the highest gold grade ever collected at-surface within the Latham Project area. Additional selective rock grab sampling tested potential extensions along-strike to the north-northeast, with one sample yielding 5.71 g/t Au, 2.85% Cu, and 27.9 g/t Ag; potentially indicating continuity of high-grade mineralization for an additional ~700 metres (m) beyond historical high-grade rock grab samples (Figure 1).

Malcolm Dorsey, President and CEO, commented, "We are very pleased that our 2022 rock grab sampling not only confirmed the high-grade nature of the Dalvenie mineralizing system but also more than doubled the historically reported gold values. This factor together with excellent continuity of high-grade at-surface mineralization, now extending across a total strike-length of 1,500 m, demonstrates the significant prospectivity of this area. This is especially evident as we see new potential paralleling trends emerging to the northwest, suggesting the footprint of the Dalvenie Zone could continue to grow as we look to unlock its full discovery potential."

Highlights

Substantial ~1,500 m strike-length to copper-gold-silver mineralization delineated at-surface by 2022 rock grab sampling along with historical rock and soil sample results. Of the 113 rock grab samples collected during 2022 (Figure 1): 31 rock grab samples assayed >300 parts per million (ppm) Cu with 14 assaying >1000 ppm Cu. Significant gold-enrichment is indicated by 7 samples assaying >0.5 g/t Au. Additional pathfinder elements including arsenic (As) and antimony (Sb) indicate a potential high level exposure of a robust epithermal system. Rock grab samples occur along-strike and coincident to multiple historical soil anomalies (See release from 31 August 2022) trending north-northeast defined by >300 ppm Cu. These four paralleling historical copper soil anomalies extend over 1,500 m in strike-length and up to 300 m in width.

delineated at-surface by 2022 rock grab sampling along with historical rock and soil sample results. Of the 113 rock grab samples collected during 2022 (Figure 1): Copper-gold-silver mineralization remains open along-strike to the north-northeast and south-southwest, with potential for new parallel mineralized trends also identified further to the northwest (Figure 1).

The Dalvenie Zone has never been tested by systematic drilling and as such Torr is well positioned to follow up on a robust set of pre-existing and newly identified targets.

Figure 1. Locations of 2022 rock grab sampling within the Dalvenie Zone, with select assay values outlined in red (2022) and historical rock grab samples in blue (pre-2022). Historical copper soil anomalies >300 ppm Cu occur coincident with or along-strike of 2022 rock grab sampling.



Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., a consultant to the Company who is a qualified person defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Torr Metals

Torr Metals is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration and resource potential of the ~689 km2 Latham Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 37 with the project being favourably located 16 km south of the regional airport in Dease Lake. For further details about the Latham Copper-Gold Project, please refer to the Company's website or current geological Technical Report (August 24, 2021) filed on November 25, 2021 under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

