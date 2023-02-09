BorgWarner Reports Full Year 2022 Results Ahead of Guidance, Expects 2023 Electric Vehicle Sales of $1.5 Billion to $1.8 Billion

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported 2022 fourth quarter and full-year results.

Based on new business awards and actions announced to date, BorgWarner believes it is already on track to achieve approximately $4.3 billion of electric vehicle sales by 2025. The Company also expects its 2023 electric vehicle sales to grow to $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, up significantly from $870 million in 2022.

In December, BorgWarner announced its intention to execute a tax-free spin-off of its Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments into a separate, publicly traded company (NewCo). The Company expects that the intended separation would better allow BorgWarner to focus resources on attractive organic and inorganic opportunities that position it to deliver and even exceed the goals underlying "Charging Forward."

BorgWarner announced its commitment to reduce its absolute Scope 3 emissions by at least 25% by 2031 from a 2021 baseline. This Scope 3 target, along with BorgWarner's previously announced target to achieve 85% absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions reduction by 2030 (from a 2021 baseline), were formally submitted for validation to the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) in December 2022 .

BorgWarner is building upon its previously awarded 400V inverter business by now supplying 800V silicon carbide based (SiC) inverters to a major global OEM. Start of production is expected in 2025.

BorgWarner will supply a major German vehicle manufacturer for the European and the U.S. markets with innovative battery cooling plates destined for the carmaker's next generation of electric vehicles.

U.S. GAAP net sales of $4,108 million, an increase of 12.4% compared with fourth quarter 2021.

Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of net MD&A, organic sales were up 21.3% compared with fourth quarter 2021.

U.S. GAAP net earnings of $1.09 per diluted share.

Excluding the $0.17 of net losses per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $1.26 per diluted share.

U.S. GAAP operating income of $361 million, or 8.8% of net sales.

Excluding $67 million of net pretax expense related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $428 million, or 10.4% of net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $890 million .

Free cash flow of $678 million .

Full Year Highlights:

U.S. GAAP net sales of $15,801 million, an increase of 6.5% when compared with 2021.

Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of MD&A, organic sales were up 14.0% compared with 2021.

U.S. GAAP net earnings of $3.99 per diluted share.

Excluding $0.61 of net losses per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $4.60 per diluted share.

U.S. GAAP operating income of $1,374 million, or 8.7% of net sales.

Excluding $229 million of net pretax expense related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $1,603 million, or 10.1% of net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,569 million .

Free cash flow of $846 million .

Financial Results:

The Company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share. The non-comparable items presented below are calculated after tax using the corresponding effective tax rate discrete to each item and the weighted average number of diluted shares for the periods then ended. The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.09

$ 0.54

$ 3.99

$ 2.24















Non-comparable items:













Restructuring expense -

0.07

0.20

0.58 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net -

0.05

0.15

0.19 Asset impairments and lease modifications 0.13

0.05

0.13

0.05 Other, primarily asset write-offs -

-

0.06

(0.01) Loss (gain) on sales of businesses 0.01

0.11

(0.04)

0.13 Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities 0.14

0.08

0.25

1.15 Customer warranty settlement -

0.26

-

0.26 Loss on debt extinguishment -

-

-

0.06 Tax adjustments (0.11)

(0.10)

(0.14)

(0.50)















Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.26

$ 1.06

$ 4.60

$ 4.15

Net sales were $4,108 million for the fourth quarter 2022, an increase of 12.4% from $3,655 million for the fourth quarter 2021, primarily due to increased demand for the Company's products, slightly higher industry production compared to the prior year and the impact of commercial negotiations with the Company's customers. Net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 were $255 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $129 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 were $296 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net earnings of $255 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.17) per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2021 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.52) per diluted share. These items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The increase in adjusted net earnings per diluted share was primarily due to the impact of higher sales, which was partially offset by higher commodity costs and a planned increase in e-Products R&D investment.

Full Year 2023 Guidance: The Company has provided 2023 full year guidance. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion, compared with 2022 sales of $15.8 billion . This implies a year-over-year organic increase in sales of 7% to 12%. The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to increase in the range of approximately 0% to 3% in 2023. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $285 million, primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, Chinese Renminbi and Korean Won against the U.S. dollar.

Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 8.6% to 9.0%. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items and the add back of intangible asset amortization expense, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10.0% to 10.4%. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.81 to $4.13 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.50 to $5.00 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,400 million to $1,550 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $550 million to $650 million, which includes estimated one-time cash costs of $150 million associated with the planned separation of Fuel Systems and Aftermarket businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Item 7 of our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: our ability to effect the spin-off transaction described above and to meet the conditions related thereto; the ability of the separated companies to each succeed as a standalone publicly traded company; the potential that uncertainty during the pendency of the spin-off transaction could affect the Company's financial performance; the possibility that the transaction will not be completed within the anticipated time period, or at all; the possibility that the transaction will not achieve its intended benefits; the possibility of disruption, including changes to existing business relationships, disputes, litigation, or unanticipated costs in connection with the transaction; the uncertainty regarding the expected financial performance of the Company or NewCo following completion of the transaction; potential negative effects of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on the market price of the Company's securities and/or on the financial performance of the Company; the impacts of any information and consultation processes with works councils and other employee representatives in connection with the transaction; evolving legal, regulatory, and tax regimes; the ability to reach or appropriately measure emissions reduction goals; the supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, such as the current shortage of semiconductor chips that has impacted original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers and their suppliers, including us; commodities availability and pricing, and an inability to achieve expected levels of recoverability in commercial negotiations with customers concerning these costs; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors including OEM customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, particularly as relates to electric vehicles, and our ability to innovate in response; uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional production disruptions; the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our electric vehicles revenue growth; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine ; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions on a timely basis; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to the acquired businesses; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment and potential for recessionary conditions in regional economies; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; impacts from potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

BorgWarner Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 4,108

$ 3,655

$ 15,801

$ 14,838 Cost of sales 3,275

3,030

12,700

11,983 Gross profit 833

625

3,101

2,855















Selling, general and administrative expenses 431

376

1,610

1,460 Restructuring expense 9

20

59

163 Other operating expense, net 32

51

58

81 Operating income 361

178

1,374

1,151















Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (9)

(8)

(38)

(48) Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities 46

25

73

362 Interest expense, net 10

18

52

93 Other postretirement income, net (5)

(12)

(31)

(45) Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 319

155

1,318

789















Provision for income taxes 40

1

292

150 Net earnings 279

154

1,026

639















Net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest, net of tax 24

25

82

102 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 255

$ 129

$ 944

$ 537















Earnings per share attributable to BorgWarner Inc. - diluted $ 1.09

$ 0.54

$ 3.99

$ 2.24















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 234.5

240.2

236.8

239.5

BorgWarner Inc.













Net Sales by Reporting Segment (Unaudited)











(in millions) Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Air Management $ 1,796

$ 1,630

$ 7,129

$ 6,820 e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 1,531

1,297

5,625

5,086 Fuel Systems 607

549

2,314

2,237 Aftermarket 325

292

1,285

1,212 Inter-segment eliminations (151)

(113)

(552)

(517) Net sales $ 4,108

$ 3,655

$ 15,801

$ 14,838















Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)



(in millions)















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Air Management $ 279

$ 263

$ 1,068

$ 1,064 e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 143

119

379

458 Fuel Systems 56

76

249

235 Aftermarket 57

41

196

164 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 535

499

1,892

1,921 Corporate, including stock-based compensation 107

101

289

302 Intangible asset amortization 23

23

97

88 Restructuring expense 9

20

59

163 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net -

14

40

50 Asset impairments and lease modifications 30

17

30

17 Loss (gain) on sales of businesses 2

22

(13)

29 Other, primarily asset write-offs 3

-

16

(3) Customer warranty settlement -

124

-

124 Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (9)

(8)

(38)

(48) Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities 46

25

73

362 Interest expense, net 10

18

52

93 Other postretirement income (5)

(12)

(31)

(45) Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 319

155

1,318

789 Provision for income taxes 40

1

292

150 Net earnings 279

154

1,026

639 Net earnings attributable to the noncontrolling interest, net of tax 24

25

82

102 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 255

$ 129

$ 944

$ 537

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions)







December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,338

$ 1,844 Receivables, net 3,323

2,898 Inventories, net 1,687

1,534 Prepayments and other current assets 269

321 Total current assets 6,617

6,597







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,365

4,395 Other non-current assets 6,012

5,583 Total assets $ 16,994

$ 16,575







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Notes payable and other short-term debt $ 62

$ 66 Accounts payable 2,684

2,276 Other current liabilities 1,490

1,456 Total current liabilities 4,236

3,798







Long-term debt 4,166

4,261 Other non-current liabilities 1,084

1,254 Total liabilities 9,486

9,313







Total BorgWarner Inc. stockholders' equity 7,224

6,948 Noncontrolling interest 284

314 Total equity 7,508

7,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,994

$ 16,575

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions) Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021 OPERATING





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,569

$ 1,306 INVESTING





Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (723)

(666) Capital expenditures for damage to property, plant and equipment -

(2) Insurance proceeds received for damage to property, plant and equipment -

5 Payments for businesses acquired, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (312)

(759) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested 27

22 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges, net 40

11 Payments for investments in debt and equity securities, net (473)

(20) Proceeds from asset disposals and other, net 23

14 Net cash used in investing activities (1,418)

(1,395) FINANCING





Net decrease in notes payable -

(8) Additions to debt 5

1,286 Repayments of debt, including current portion (13)

(699) Payments for debt issuance costs -

(11) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (240)

- Payments for stock-based compensation items (18)

(15) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (59)

(33) Dividends paid to BorgWarner stockholders (161)

(162) Dividends paid to noncontrolling stockholders (81)

(72) Net cash provided by financing activities (567)

286 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (90)

(3) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (506)

194 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,844

1,650 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 1,338

$ 1,844















Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)





(in millions) Year Ended

December 31,

2022

2021 Depreciation and tooling amortization $ 624

$ 684 Intangible asset amortization expense $ 97

$ 88

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about BorgWarner's financial results that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures below and in the Financial Results table above. The provision of these comparable GAAP financial measures for 2023 is not intended to indicate that BorgWarner is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analysis of the Company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measure. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented by BorgWarner may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

In 2021 and prior, the Company defined adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin to add back intangible asset amortization expense. For comparability, the 2021 reconciliation below adds back intangible asset amortization expense. The updated definition of adjusted operating income is operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, intangible asset amortization expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings

The Company defines adjusted net earnings as net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures, and it is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt.

Organic Net Sales Change

The Company defines organic net sales changes as net sales change year over year excluding the estimated impact of foreign exchange (FX), the 2022 acquisitions of Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business and Rhombus Energy Solutions, as well as the 2021 divestiture of the Water Valley, Mississippi business.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 4,108

$ 3,655

$ 15,801

$ 14,838















Gross profit $ 833

$ 625

$ 3,101

$ 2,855 Gross margin 20.3 %

17.1 %

19.6 %

19.2 %















Operating income 361

178

1,374

1,151 Operating margin 8.8 %

4.9 %

8.7 %

7.8 %















Non-comparable items:













Intangible asset amortization $ 23

$ 23

$ 97

$ 88 Restructuring expense 9

20

59

163 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net -

14

40

50 Asset impairments and lease modifications 30

17

30

17 Loss (gain) on sales of businesses 2

22

(13)

29 Other, primarily asset write-offs 3

-

16

(3) Customer warranty settlement -

124

-

124 Net non-comparable items $ 67

$ 220

$ 229

$ 468















Adjusted operating income $ 428

$ 398

$ 1,603

$ 1,619 Adjusted operating margin 10.4 %

10.9 %

10.1 %

10.9 %

Adjusted Net Earnings (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 255

$ 129

$ 944

$ 537















Non-comparable items*:













Unrealized loss on debt and equity securities 35

20

60

276 Restructuring expense (1)

16

47

140 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net -

13

36

45 Asset impairments and lease modifications 30

12

30

12 Other, primarily asset write-offs -

-

14

(2) Loss (gain) on sales of businesses 1

25

(10)

31 Customer warranty settlement -

64

-

64 Intangible asset accelerated amortization -

-

-

15 Tax adjustments (24)

(24)

(33)

(124)















Adjusted net earnings $ 296

$ 255

$ 1,088

$ 994















* The non-comparable items presented above are calculated after tax using the corresponding effective tax rate discrete to each item.

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 890

$ 542

$ 1,569

$ 1,306 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (212)

(172)

(723)

(666) Free cash flow $ 678

$ 370

$ 846

$ 640

Fourth Quarter 2022 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) Q4 2021

Net Sales

Disposition

Impact

Q4 2021

Pro Forma

Net Sales

FX

Q4 2022

Acquisition

Impact

Organic

Net Sales

Change

Q4 2022

Net Sales

Organic

Net Sales

Change %































Air Management $ 1,630

$ -

$ 1,630

$ (131)

$ 2

$ 295

$ 1,796

18.1 % e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 1,297

(40)

1,257

(123)

29

368

1,531

29.3 % Fuel Injection 549

-

549

(43)

-

101

607

18.4 % Aftermarket 292

-

292

(10)

-

43

325

14.7 % Inter-segment eliminations (113)

-

(113)

-

-

(38)

(151)

- Total $ 3,655

$ (40)

$ 3,615

$ (307)

$ 31

$ 769

$ 4,108

21.3 %

Full Year 2022 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) 2021 Net

Sales

Disposition

Impact

2021 Pro

Forma Net

Sales

FX

2022

Acquisition

Impact

Organic

Net Sales

Change

2022 Net

Sales

Organic

Net Sales

Change %































Air Management $ 6,820

$ -

$ 6,820

$ (504)

$ 3

$ 810

$ 7,129

11.9 % e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 5,086

(177)

4,909

(283)

41

958

5,625

19.5 % Fuel Injection 2,237

-

2,237

(132)

-

209

2,314

9.3 % Aftermarket 1,212

-

1,212

(42)

-

115

1,285

9.5 % Inter-segment eliminations (517)

-

(517)

-

-

(35)

(552)

- Total $ 14,838

$ (177)

$ 14,661

$ (961)

$ 44

$ 2,057

$ 15,801

14.0 %

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2023 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net sales $ 16,700

$ 17,500







Operating income $ 1,440

$ 1,570 Operating margin 8.6 %

9.0 %







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense $ 40

$ 50 Separation expense 90

100 Intangible asset amortization 95

95







Adjusted operating income $ 1,665

$ 1,815 Adjusted operating margin 10.0 %

10.4 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Low

High Earnings per Diluted Share $ 3.81

$ 4.13







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense 0.13

0.17 Separation expense 0.56

0.70 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 4.50

$ 5.00

Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2023 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,400

$ 1,550 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (850)

(900) Free cash flow $ 550

$ 650

Full Year 2023 Organic Net Sales Change Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)



(in millions) FY 2022 Net

Sales

FX

FY 2023

Acquisition

Impact

Organic Net

Sales

Change

FY 2023 Net

Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change % Low $ 15,801

$ (285)

$ 35

$ 1,149

$ 16,700

7.3 % High $ 15,801

$ (285)

$ 35

$ 1,949

$ 17,500

12.3 %

Recast Segment Information

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company announced that the starter and alternator business, previously reported in its e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment, would transition to the Aftermarket segment. The Company also announced in 2022 that the canisters and fuel delivery modules business, previously reported in its Air Management segment, would transition to the Fuel Systems segment. Both of these transitions were completed during the second quarter of 2022. Additionally, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company moved its battery systems business, previously reported in its Air Management segment, to the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment. The reporting segment disclosures have been updated accordingly which included recasting prior period information for the new reporting structure. For informational purposes only, in the following tables, the Company has recast the quarterly segment information for fiscal 2021 and 2022 to align with this presentation.

2022 Net Sales by Reporting Segment (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2022

Three Months

Ended December

31, 2022

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 Air Management $ 1,768

$ 1,724

$ 1,841

$ 1,796

$ 7,129 e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 1,318

1,338

1,438

1,531

5,625 Fuel Systems 591

516

600

607

2,314 Aftermarket 321

312

327

325

1,285 Inter-segment eliminations (124)

(131)

(146)

(151)

(552) Totals $ 3,874

$ 3,759

$ 4,060

$ 4,108

$ 15,801

2022 Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2022

Three Months

Ended December

31, 2022

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 (in millions)



%

margin





%

margin





%

margin





%

margin





%

margin Air Management $ 251

14.2 %

$ 244

14.2 %

$ 294

16.0 %

$ 279

15.5 %

$ 1,068

15.0 % e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 96

7.3 %

71

5.3 %

69

4.8 %

143

9.3 %

379

6.7 % Fuel Systems 66

11.2 %

44

8.5 %

83

13.8 %

56

9.2 %

249

10.8 % Aftermarket 39

12.1 %

51

16.3 %

49

15.0 %

57

17.5 %

196

15.3 %

2021 Net Sales by Reporting Segment (Unaudited) (in millions) Three Months

Ended March 31,

2021

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2021

Three Months

Ended December

31, 2021

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Air Management $ 1,893

$ 1,754

$ 1,543

$ 1,630

$ 6,820 e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 1,378

1,244

1,167

1,297

5,086 Fuel Systems 591

582

515

549

2,237 Aftermarket 287

317

316

292

1,212 Inter-segment eliminations (140)

(139)

(125)

(113)

(517) Totals $ 4,009

$ 3,758

$ 3,416

$ 3,655

$ 14,838

2021 Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2021

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2021

Three Months

Ended December

31, 2021

Year Ended

December

31, 2021 (in millions)



%

margin





%

margin





%

margin





%

margin





%

margin Air Management $ 310

16.4 %

$ 267

15.2 %

$ 224

14.5 %

$ 263

16.1 %

$ 1,064

15.6 % e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 134

9.7 %

132

10.6 %

73

6.3 %

119

9.2 %

458

9.0 % Fuel Systems 53

9.0 %

56

9.6 %

50

9.7 %

76

13.8 %

235

10.5 % Aftermarket 36

12.5 %

44

13.9 %

43

13.6 %

41

14.0 %

164

13.5 %

