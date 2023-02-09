

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in December from a year ago, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 3.1 billion in December from EUR 2.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.6 billion.



Exports rose 2.7 percent annually in December, while imports logged a double-digit growth of 10.5 percent.



In 2022, the total trade deficit of the country stood at EUR 34.09 billion, up from EUR 23.67 billion in 2021. Both exports and imports climbed by 23.1 percent and 28.1 percent respectively, compared to the previous year.



