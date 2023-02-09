Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Valuation of Turkish Securities

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the "Company")

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa"

Valuation of Turkish securities

On 8th February trading on the Turkish stock exchange was suspended following significant market volatility as a result of the recent earthquake. As of the market close on 7th February the Company's portfolio contained two Turkish-listed holdings valued at £2.4m (approximately 3% of the portfolio). As at today's date the Board have decided to continue to value these holdings using their last close price but will continue to monitor the situation.

The Turkish Stock Exchange is due to reopen on 15th February, when stocks will be valued using the prevailing market price.

9thFebruary 2023

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC, via J.P. Morgan Cazenove Frances Daley (Chairman) J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 (0)20 7742 4000 William Simmonds Media enquiries Quill PR +44 (0)20 7466 5050 Nick Croysdill, Andreea Caraveteanu

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

"Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa."

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the "Company") is a UK based investment trust that was launched on 18 December 2002 and is managed by Baring Fund Managers Limited.

For more information, and to sign up for regular updates, please visit the Company's website: www.bemoplc.com