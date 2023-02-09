SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Current Quarter Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of 52 cents, or $1.35 per share excluding 83 cents of net investment losses

Total revenue of $1.7 billion, down 29 percent compared with last year Excluding net investment losses of $114 million, total revenue was $1.8 billion, down 24 percent compared with last year Commercial title revenues down 34 percent to $251 million

Net investment losses of $114 million compared with $7 million net investment gains last year $79 million due to the sale of fixed-income securities in connection with the company's tax planning efforts $46 million due to unrealized losses recognized in our venture portfolio

Title Insurance and Services segment investment income of $132 million, up 169 percent compared with last year

Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 7.1 percent 10.4 percent excluding net investment losses

Home warranty pretax margin of 13.9 percent 18.4 percent excluding net investment losses

Debt-to-capital ratio of 30.0 percent, or 22.9 percent excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss of $868 million and secured financings payable of $366 million

Cash flow from operations of $246 million compared with $344 million last year

Repurchased 687,850 shares for a total of $34 million at an average price of $49.47

In February, repaid $250 million senior unsecured notes upon maturity from cash on hand

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Earnings per diluted share of $2.45, or $6.09 per share excluding $3.64 per share of net investment losses

Total revenue of $7.6 billion, down 18 percent compared with last year Excluding net investment losses of $516 million, total revenue was $8.1 billion, down 8 percent compared with last year Commercial title revenues up 2 percent to a record $1.0 billion

Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 10.0 percent 11.8 percent excluding net investment losses

Home warranty pretax margin of 10.7 percent 13.4 percent excluding net investment losses

Cash flow from operations $0.8 billion compared with a record $1.2 billion last year

Repurchased 7.5 million shares for a total of $441 million at an average price of $58.65

Raised the common stock dividend by 2 percent to an annual rate of $2.08 per share

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the seventh consecutive year

Selected Financial Information

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Full Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 1,685 $ 2,373 $ 7,605 $ 9,221 Income before taxes $ 58 $ 333 $ 326 $ 1,642 Net income $ 54 $ 260 $ 263 $ 1,241 Net income per diluted share $ 0.52 $ 2.33 $ 2.45 $ 11.14

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.7 billion, down 29 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income in the current quarter was $54 million, or 52 cents per diluted share, compared with net income of $260 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net investment losses in the current quarter were $114 million, or 83 cents per diluted share, compared with net investment gains of $7 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of last year. The net investment losses in the current quarter were primarily due to the sale of fixed-income securities in connection with the company's tax planning efforts and unrealized losses in our venture portfolio. The tax rate this quarter was 6.9 percent, however, excluding $114 million in net investment losses the tax rate was 18.0 percent.

Total revenue for the full year of 2022 was $7.6 billion, down 18 percent compared with the prior year. Net income was $263 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, compared with net income of $1.2 billion, or $11.14 per diluted share, in 2021. Net investment losses were $516 million, or $3.64 per diluted share, compared with net investment gains of $436 million, or $2.98 per diluted share last year.

"The on-going, cyclical decline in the real estate market adversely impacted our fourth quarter results," said Ken DeGiorgio, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. "However, our expense management efforts and continued growth in investment income helped mitigate the impact of the challenging business environment. For the full year of 2022, we delivered a title segment pretax margin of 10.0 percent, or 11.8 percent excluding net investment losses.

"Although current market conditions remain difficult, we are seeing early indications of stabilization in the purchase market and we believe the company is well positioned to emerge even stronger when the current down cycle ends. Our strong balance sheet allows us to continue to invest in strategic initiatives and pursue acquisitions to deliver long-term growth, as well as return capital to shareholders. In 2022, we returned $658 million to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

"I want to thank our employees for all their hard work and accomplishments in 2022 and for their dedication as we navigated through the sharp downturn in the real estate market. It is their professionalism, talent and customer focus that drives our company's continued success."

Title Insurance and Services

($ in millions, except average revenue per order)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 1,614 $ 2,267 Income before taxes $ 114 $ 369 Pretax margin 7.1 % 16.3 % Title open orders(1) 153,100 263,500 Title closed orders(1) 125,300 239,300 U.S. Commercial Total revenues $ 251 $ 377 Open orders 24,300 33,400 Closed orders 18,200 23,500 Average revenue per order $ 13,800 $ 16,100 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the fourth quarter were $1.6 billion, down 29 percent compared with the same quarter of 2021. Direct premiums and escrow fees declined 36 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a 48 percent decline in the number of direct title orders closed that was partly offset by a 20 percent increase in the average revenue per direct title order closed. The average revenue per direct title order increased to $4,020, primarily attributable to a shift in the mix to higher premium commercial from lower premium refinance transactions. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, declined 25 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year.

Information and other revenues were $241 million during the quarter, down $81 million, or 25 percent compared with the same quarter of last year. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, information and other revenues declined by $101 million, or 31 percent. This decline was the result of lower transaction levels across several business units driven by the decline in residential mortgage originations including the company's data and property information products, and post-close services.

Investment income was $132 million in the fourth quarter, up $83 million from the same quarter last year. The increase was primarily due to rising interest rates, which drove higher interest income from the company's investment portfolio, escrow balances and tax-deferred property exchange balances. Net investment losses totaled $60 million in the current quarter, compared with net investment gains of $26 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net investment losses this quarter were primarily due to losses on the sale of fixed-income securities in connection with the company's tax planning efforts, while last year's gains were primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities.

Personnel costs were $522 million in the fourth quarter, down $90 million, or 15 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, personnel costs declined by $132 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation, salary expense and overtime costs. Severance expense was $17 million in the fourth quarter.

Other operating expenses were $250 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $87 million, or 26 percent, compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, other operating expenses declined by $100 million, primarily attributable to lower production expense across several business units due to lower transaction volumes and reduced discretionary expense.

The provision for policy losses and other claims was $52 million in the fourth quarter, or 4.0 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, in line with the 4.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.0 percent for the current policy year with no change in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $42 million in the fourth quarter, up $3 million, or 8 percent, compared with the same period last year, due to higher amortization of software.

Pretax income for the Title Insurance and Services segment was $114 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $369 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pretax margin was 7.1 percent in the current quarter, compared with 16.3 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net investment losses, the pretax margin was 10.4 percent this year, compared with 15.3 percent last year.

Specialty Insurance

($ in millions)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 113 $ 120 Income before taxes $ 16 $ 11 Pretax margin 14.2 % 9.2 %

Total revenues for the Specialty Insurance segment were $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of 6 percent compared with the fourth quarter of 2021. The segment posted pretax income of $16 million this quarter, compared with $11 million last year.

Home warranty total revenues were $108 million this quarter, up 4 percent compared with last year. The claim loss rate was 47.2 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with 52.0 percent last year, driven in part by continued lower claim frequency. Home warranty's pretax margin was 13.9 percent this quarter, compared with 16.3 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net investment losses and gains, pretax margin was 18.4 percent this quarter, compared with 14.7 percent last year.

The property and casualty business is in the final stages of its wind-down and its financial results are no longer material to the segment.

Teleconference/Webcast

First American's fourth-quarter 2022 results will be discussed in more detail on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. EST, via teleconference. The toll-free dial-in number is 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on First American's website at www.firstam.com/investor. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Feb. 23, 2023, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13735364. An audio archive of the call will also be available on First American's investor website.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Website Disclosure

First American posts information of interest to investors at www.firstam.com/investor. This includes opened and closed title insurance order counts for its U.S. direct title insurance operations, which are posted approximately 10 to 12 days after the end of each month.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "estimate," "project," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or other similar words and phrases or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would," or "could." These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: interest rate fluctuations; changes in conditions of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; impairments in the company's goodwill or other intangible assets; failures at financial institutions where the company deposits funds; regulatory oversight and changes in applicable laws and government regulations, including privacy and data protection laws; heightened scrutiny by legislators and regulators of the company's title insurance and services segment and certain other of the company's businesses; regulation of title insurance rates; limitations on access to public records and other data; climate change, health crises, severe weather conditions and other catastrophe events; changes in relationships with large mortgage lenders and government-sponsored enterprises; changes in measures of the strength of the company's title insurance underwriters, including ratings and statutory capital and surplus; losses in the company's investment portfolio or venture investment portfolio; material variance between actual and expected claims experience; defalcations, increased claims or other costs and expenses attributable to the company's use of title agents; any inadequacy in the company's risk management framework or use of models; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; innovation efforts of the company and other industry participants and any related market disruption; errors and fraud involving the transfer of funds; failures to recruit and retain qualified personnel; the company's use of a global workforce; inability of the company's subsidiaries to pay dividends or repay funds; inability to realize anticipated synergies or produce returns that justify investment in acquired businesses; changes in the composition of deposits at the company's federal savings bank subsidiary and other factors described in the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and related management commentary contain certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including an adjusted debt to capitalization ratio, personnel and other operating expense ratios, success ratios, net operating revenues; and adjusted revenues, adjusted pretax income, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted pretax margins for the company, its title insurance and services segment and its specialty insurance segment. The company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide the company's management and investors with additional insight into the financial leverage, operational efficiency and performance of the company relative to earlier periods and relative to the company's competitors. The company does not intend for these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. In this news release, these non-GAAP financial measures have been presented with, and reconciled to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

First American Financial Corporation Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information (in millions, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 1,685 $ 2,373 $ 7,605 $ 9,221 Income before income taxes $ 58 $ 333 $ 326 $ 1,642 Income tax expense 4 72 61 393 Net income 54 261 265 1,249 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - 1 2 8 Net income attributable to the Company $ 54 $ 260 $ 263 $ 1,241 Net income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 0.52 $ 2.35 $ 2.46 $ 11.18 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 2.33 $ 2.45 $ 11.14 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 2.06 $ 1.94 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 104.6 110.8 107.0 111.0 Diluted 104.9 111.4 107.3 111.4 Selected Title Insurance Segment Information Title orders opened(1) 153,100 263,500 895,500 1,275,000 Title orders closed(1) 125,300 239,300 695,900 1,050,700 Paid title claims $ 36 $ 47 $ 177 $ 154 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

First American Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in millions, unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,224 $ 1,228 Investments 8,987 10,596 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,992 1,806 Total assets 14,955 16,451 Reserve for claim losses 1,325 1,284 Notes and contracts payable 1,646 1,648 Total stockholders' equity $ 4,665 $ 5,767

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate December 31, 2022 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 656 $ 548 $ 108 $ - Agent premiums 753 753 - - Information and other 249 241 9 (1 ) Net investment income 141 132 2 7 Net investment losses (114 ) (60 ) (6 ) (48 ) 1,685 1,614 113 (42 ) Expenses Personnel costs 550 522 20 8 Premiums retained by agents 599 599 - - Other operating expenses 279 250 21 8 Provision for policy losses and other claims 106 52 54 - Depreciation and amortization 43 42 1 - Premium taxes 20 19 1 - Interest 30 16 - 14 1,627 1,500 97 30 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 58 $ 114 $ 16 $ (72 ) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate December 31, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 974 $ 862 $ 112 $ - Agent premiums 1,008 1,008 - - Information and other 325 322 3 - Net investment income 59 49 1 9 Net investment gains (losses) 7 26 4 (23 ) 2,373 2,267 120 (14 ) Expenses Personnel costs 642 612 21 9 Premiums retained by agents 803 803 - - Other operating expenses 364 337 18 9 Provision for policy losses and other claims 143 75 68 - Depreciation and amortization 40 39 1 - Premium taxes 28 27 1 - Interest 20 5 - 15 2,040 1,898 109 33 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 333 $ 369 $ 11 $ (47 )

First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in millions, unaudited) Year Ended Title Specialty Corporate December 31, 2022 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 3,085 $ 2,663 $ 422 $ - Agent premiums 3,548 3,548 - - Information and other 1,148 1,127 22 (1 ) Net investment income 340 359 6 (25 ) Net investment losses (516 ) (150 ) (13 ) (353 ) 7,605 7,547 437 (379 ) Expenses Personnel costs 2,340 2,273 81 (14 ) Premiums retained by agents 2,830 2,830 - - Other operating expenses 1,272 1,155 82 35 Provision for policy losses and other claims 486 248 238 - Depreciation and amortization 167 162 5 - Premium taxes 91 87 4 - Interest 93 34 - 59 7,279 6,789 410 80 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 326 $ 758 $ 27 $ (459 ) Year Ended Title Specialty Corporate December 31, 2021 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 3,598 $ 3,100 $ 498 $ - Agent premiums 3,757 3,757 - - Information and other 1,215 1,203 13 (1 ) Net investment income 215 188 7 20 Net investment gains 436 72 23 341 9,221 8,320 541 360 Expenses Personnel costs 2,350 2,235 90 25 Premiums retained by agents 2,987 2,987 - - Other operating expenses 1,323 1,198 89 36 Provision for policy losses and other claims 589 275 314 - Depreciation and amortization 158 152 6 - Premium taxes 100 94 6 - Interest 72 21 - 51 7,579 6,962 505 112 Income before income taxes $ 1,642 $ 1,358 $ 36 $ 248

First American Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Pretax Margins and Earnings per Diluted Share Excluding Net Investment Gains and Losses ("NIG(L)") (in millions, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated Total revenues $ 1,685 $ 2,373 $ 7,605 $ 9,221 Less: NIG(L) (114 ) 7 (516 ) 436 Total revenues excluding NIG(L) $ 1,799 $ 2,366 $ 8,121 $ 8,785 Pretax income $ 58 $ 333 $ 326 $ 1,642 Less: NIG(L) (114 ) 7 (516 ) 436 Pretax income excluding NIG(L) $ 172 $ 326 $ 842 $ 1,206 Pretax margin 3.4 % 14.0 % 4.3 % 17.8 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NIG(L) (6.2 )% 0.2 % (6.1 )% 4.1 % Pretax margin excluding NIG(L) 9.6 % 13.8 % 10.4 % 13.7 % Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 0.52 $ 2.33 $ 2.45 $ 11.14 Less: EPS impact of NIG(L) (0.83 ) 0.05 (3.64 ) 2.98 EPS excluding NIG(L) $ 1.35 $ 2.28 $ 6.09 $ 8.16 Title Insurance and Services Segment Total revenues $ 1,614 $ 2,267 $ 7,547 $ 8,320 Less: NIG(L) (60 ) 26 (150 ) 72 Total revenues excluding NIG(L) $ 1,674 $ 2,241 $ 7,697 $ 8,248 Pretax income $ 114 $ 369 $ 758 $ 1,358 Less: NIG(L) (60 ) 26 (150 ) 72 Pretax income excluding NIG(L) $ 174 $ 343 $ 908 $ 1,286 Pretax margin 7.1 % 16.3 % 10.0 % 16.3 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NIG(L) (3.3 )% 1.0 % (1.8 )% 0.7 % Pretax margin excluding NIG(L) 10.4 % 15.3 % 11.8 % 15.6 % Specialty Insurance Segment Total revenues $ 113 $ 120 $ 437 $ 541 Less: NIG(L) (6 ) 4 (13 ) 23 Total revenues excluding NIG(L) $ 119 $ 116 $ 450 $ 518 Pretax income $ 16 $ 11 $ 27 $ 36 Less: NIG(L) (6 ) 4 (13 ) 23 Pretax income excluding NIG(L) $ 22 $ 7 $ 40 $ 13 Pretax margin 14.2 % 9.2 % 6.2 % 6.7 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NIG(L) (4.3 )% 3.2 % (2.7 )% 4.2 % Pretax margin excluding NIG(L) 18.5 % 6.0 % 8.9 % 2.5 % Totals may not sum due to rounding.

First American Financial Corporation Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation Title Insurance and Services Segment ($ in millions, unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenues $ 1,614 $ 2,267 $ 7,547 $ 8,320 Less: Net investment (losses) gains (60 ) 26 (150 ) 72 Net investment income 132 49 359 188 Premiums retained by agents 599 803 2,830 2,987 Net operating revenues $ 943 $ 1,389 $ 4,508 $ 5,073 Personnel and other operating expenses $ 772 $ 949 $ 3,428 $ 3,433 Ratio (% net operating revenues) 81.9 % 68.3 % 76.0 % 67.7 % Ratio (% total revenues) 47.8 % 41.9 % 45.4 % 41.3 % Change in net operating revenues $ (446 ) $ (565 ) Change in personnel and other operating expenses (177 ) (5 ) Success Ratio(1) 40 % 1 % (1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues.

First American Financial Corporation Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1) (unaudited) Q422 Q322 Q222 Q122 Q421 Open Orders per Day Purchase 1,168 1,685 2,094 2,098 1,849 Refinance 363 517 663 1,061 1,342 Refinance as % of residential orders 24 % 23 % 24 % 34 % 42 % Commercial 391 482 557 572 539 Default and other 546 538 705 769 520 Total open orders per day 2,469 3,222 4,019 4,500 4,250 Closed Orders per Day Purchase 1,081 1,371 1,667 1,391 1,687 Refinance 337 463 648 938 1,299 Refinance as % of residential orders 24 % 25 % 28 % 40 % 44 % Commercial 293 322 343 295 379 Default and other 310 351 546 684 495 Total closed orders per day 2,021 2,508 3,203 3,308 3,860 Average Revenue per Order (ARPO)(2) Purchase $ 3,292 $ 3,365 $ 3,441 $ 3,252 $ 3,031 Refinance 1,245 1,228 1,321 1,333 1,254 Commercial 13,780 12,614 13,195 13,243 16,070 Default and other 332 329 309 207 120 Total ARPO $ 4,020 $ 3,734 $ 3,523 $ 2,969 $ 3,339 Business Days 62 64 64 62 62 (1) U.S. operations only. (2) Average revenue per order (ARPO) defined as direct premiums and escrow fees divided by closed title orders. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Marcus Ginnaty

Corporate Communications

First American Financial Corporation

714-250-3298

Investor Contact:

Craig Barberio

Investor Relations

First American Financial Corporation

714-250-5214