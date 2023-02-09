Gabriel Holding A/S - first quarter of the 2022/23 financial year

Summary:

Gabriel Holding maintains its expectations for the full financial year and presents the following selected financial highlights from the quarter:

Group revenue decreased to DKK 241.6 million (DKK 246.9 million)

Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) decreased to DKK 19.8 million (DKK 30.3 million)

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to DKK 8.1 million (DKK 20.5 million)

Profit before tax decreased to DKK 3.7 million (DKK 21.7 million)

Return on invested capital was 6.1% (17.6%)

Operating margin was 3.4% (8.3%).

Expectations for the 2022/23 financial year:

In the annual report for 2021/22, management stated that it expected revenue of the order of DKK 1,000-1,100 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 50-60 million.

These expectations are maintained after the first quarter. Management continues to believe that revenue and profit in the current financial year 2022/23 will be challenged by the international political situation, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, energy supply and inflation and the resulting market and logistical difficulties and uncertainties.

A high level of uncertainty thus still surrounds our expectations for the year.

