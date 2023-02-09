

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $102 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $249 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $213 million or $1.96 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $4.99 billion from $4.86 billion last year.



Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $102 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.99 Bln vs. $4.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,700 to $4,900 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.