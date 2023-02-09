DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF (CS1 LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Spain UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 208.8404
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213263
CODE: CS1 LN
ISIN: FR0010655746
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 LN Sequence No.: 222122 EQS News ID: 1556297 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 09, 2023 06:40 ET (11:40 GMT)