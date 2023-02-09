

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



Earnings: -$149.2 million in Q4 vs. -$38.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.89 in Q4 vs. -$0.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.8 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.38 per share Revenue: $968.8 million in Q4 vs. $1.06 billion in the same period last year.



