Humans.ai Partners with ClusterPower to Unleash the Power of Artificial Intelligence

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Humans.ai , the European deep-tech startup, pioneer of putting artificial intelligence on the blockchain, has partnered with ClusterPower , the Romanian AI infrastructure as a service provider powered by NVIDIA state-of-the-art technology. This collaboration will provide a comprehensive platform for AI-based creation and governance at scale.

By combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, Humans.ai is giving people the power to build and control AI solutions, all while ensuring that the development and usage of the artificial intelligence products created inside the Humans.ai ecosystem fall in line with ethical standards. The company's mission is to create the most ethical and scalable ecosystem for AI development.

ClusterPower is the largest provider of cloud and compute services in Southeastern Europe and the sixth largest in Europe, with a global presence secured by connecting to 750 data centers worldwide.

ClusterPower provides an end-to-end platform to develop AI solutions, for any type of workload, with its Nvidia DGX A100 systems installed in its Tier III secure and redundant datacenter. The tens of petaflops of computing power can handle large models and helps customers scale fast during their AI journey. At the same time, the unique multi-instance GPU capabilities (MIG) can deliver a fine grained allocation of resources and optimize the usage whilst maintaining performance.

"We are thrilled to partner with ClusterPower to unleash the power of AI NFTs," said Sabin Dima, Founder and CEO at Humans.ai . "This partnership combines our cutting-edge AI on the Blockchain technology with ClusterPower's expertise in AI infrastructure, providing customers with a comprehensive platform to develop AI solutions at scale."

"The partnership with ClusterPower also helps us realize our vision of creating an interoperable blockchain by facilitating access to the computing resources of partners such as Nvidia or Microsoft. This gives us the opportunity to provide computing resources both to researchers thinking about the next chatGPT and to customers willing to integrate it into their solutions using the HEART token as fuel.", added Vali Malinoiu, Head of Blockchain at Humans.ai .

"ClusterPower is proud to have Humans.ai as a partner to help scale the power of artificial intelligence," said Cosmin Georgescu, CEO of ClusterPower . "With our state-of-the-art technology and expertise in AI infrastructure, we are confident that this partnership will provide the support our partners need to develop, scale and deploy AI solutions."

