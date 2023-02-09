easyJet plc: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM

easyJet plc (EZJ) Result of AGM 09-Feb-2023 / 12:45 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 February 2023

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today.

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 15 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolution (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 16 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

% of Resolution Votes For % Votes % Total Votes ISC Votes Against Withheld2 Voted1 To receive the Annual Report and 1. Accounts for the year ended 30 September 246,337,345 99.96 100,024 0.04 246,437,369 32.51% 10,437,562 2022 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration 197,315,595 80.59 47,513,517 19.41 244,829,112 32.30% 12,053,532 Report 3. To re-appoint Stephen Hester as a 209,989,961 89.33 25,081,601 10.67 235,071,562 31.01% 21,810,163 Director 4. To re-appoint Johan Lundgren as a 234,202,817 95.66 10,627,748 4.34 244,830,565 32.30% 12,056,239 Director 5. To re-appoint Kenton Jarvis as a 244,174,243 99.77 570,281 0.23 244,744,524 32.29% 12,124,751 Director 6. To re-appoint Catherine Bradley CBE as a 253,205,729 98.69 3,363,836 1.31 256,569,565 33.85% 308,488 Director 7. To re-appoint Sheikh Mansurah Tal-At 243,853,848 95.04 12,713,328 4.96 256,567,176 33.85% 315,180 ('Moni') Mannings as a Director 8. To re-appoint David Robbie as a Director 256,053,378 99.82 469,009 0.18 256,522,387 33.84% 358,902 9. To appoint Ryanne van der Eijk as a 256,105,370 99.83 430,662 0.17 256,536,032 33.84% 342,433 Director 10. To appoint Harald Eisenächer as a 256,104,056 99.84 416,333 0.16 256,520,389 33.84% 357,284 Director 11. To appoint Dr. Detlef Trefzger as a 256,096,533 99.83 432,773 0.17 256,529,306 33.84% 349,788 Director 12. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 241,673,679 94.29 14,640,545 5.71 256,314,224 33.81% 563,179 as auditors of the Company 13. To authorise the Audit Committee to 252,822,206 98.53 3,774,808 1.47 256,597,014 33.85% 276,350 determine the auditors' remuneration To authorise the Company and its 14. subsidiaries to make political donations 234,076,125 91.21 22,552,934 8.79 256,629,059 33.86% 254,412 and incur political expenditure 15. To authorise the Directors to allot 200,677,803 84.87 35,778,698 15.13 236,456,501 31.19% 20,423,995 shares 16. To disapply pre-emption rights (Special 212,997,843 83.04 43,510,548 16.96 256,508,391 33.84% 363,636 Resolution) To disapply pre-emption rights - 17. specified capital investments (Special 205,420,947 80.08 51,102,295 19.92 256,523,242 33.84% 358,107 Resolution) 18. To authorise the Company to purchase its 234,529,532 91.41 22,052,097 8.59 256,581,629 33.85% 297,295 own shares (Special Resolution) To authorise the Company to call general 19. meetings on not less than 14 clear days' 249,401,662 97.20 7,183,555 2.80 256,585,217 33.85% 292,919 notice (Special Resolution)

Notes: 1. Based on total issued share capital of 758,010,025 ordinary shares (as at 7 February 2023). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 7 February 2023 were 758,010,025. 4. As set out in the Notice of AGM, the Board is ensuring the Company complies with European ownership andcontrol requirements by exercising its powers to suspend voting rights of certain UK and non-EU nationals. At thetime of the AGM, the level of ownership by EU persons was 38.4% and accordingly, easyJet has suspended votingrights in respect of certain shares ("Affected Shares") held by non-EU shareholders and the polling results notedabove reflect these actions. Such Affected Shares continued to count in the calculation of issued share capital andtotal voting rights of the Company.

Board & Committee changes

Julie Southern and Andreas Bierwirth did not put themselves forward for re-election at the AGM and therefore stood down from the Board at the conclusion of the meeting. As a result, the following changes have been made to the membership and constitution of the Committees with effect from the close of the AGM:

-- David Robbie has succeeded Julie Southern as Chair of the Audit Committee.

-- The Safety Committee has been renamed the Safety & Operational Readiness Committee to better reflect thescope of its activities and Dr Detlef Trefzger has succeeded Andreas Bierwirth as Chair. The revised terms ofreference are available at https://corporate.easyjet.com/investors/governance.

-- David Robbie and Dr Detlef Trefzger have become members of the Nominations Committee.

The full membership of the Board Committees from the close of the AGM will be as follows:

-- Audit Committee: David Robbie (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Dr Detlef Trefzger.

-- Remuneration Committee: Moni Mannings (Chair), Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

-- Nominations Committee: Stephen Hester (Chair), Catherine Bradley, Moni Mannings, David Robbie, Dr DetlefTrefzger.

-- Safety & Operational Readiness Committee: Dr Detlef Trefzger (Chair), Ryanne van der Eijk.

-- Finance Committee: Catherine Bradley (Chair), Harald Eisenächer, David Robbie.

As previously announced Sue Clark will join the Board as Senior Independent Director and a member of the Audit, Nominations and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 1 March 2023.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with LR 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions passed as special business have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

In case of queries please contact:

Institutional investors and analysts: Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: RAG TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 222127 EQS News ID: 1556321 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2023 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)