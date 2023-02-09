

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a funding of more than $662 million in Federal Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 for the development and modernization of the nation's ports.



The Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD) has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) making available the funding for MARAD's Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP).



The PIDP investment will modernize U.S. ports and help strengthen its supply chains for generations to come, helping to reduce shipping time, costs, and ultimately the costs of goods. The President's infrastructure package provides $450 million annually in funding for the Program.



'America's ports play a central role in our supply chains,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'With today's announcement, we are helping make our ports safer, more efficient, and more reliable-strengthening supply chains, reducing costs for the American people, and positioning us for economic success,' he added.



MARAD's Port Infrastructure Development Program discretionary grants help port authorities, states, local governments, indigenous Tribal nations, counties, and other eligible entities complete critical port and port-related infrastructure projects. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis to support projects that improve the safety, efficiency, or reliability of the movement of goods through ports and intermodal connections to ports.



'This funding will support efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve port and related freight infrastructure to meet the Nation's freight transportation needs and ensure our port infrastructure can support future growth,' said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. 'The program also includes a statutory set-aside for small ports to continue to improve and expand their capacity to move freight reliably and efficiently, support local and regional economies, and support supply chain improvement,' she added.



In the coming weeks, the Federal Highway Administration will open FY 2022-20223 grant applications for the Reduction of Truck Emissions at Port Facilities program, which will make $160 million available to test, evaluate, and deploy projects that reduce port-related emissions from idling trucks, including through the advancement of port electrification and improvements in efficiency.



