

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $216.5 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $217.7 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $226.1 million or $3.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $1.83 billion from $1.82 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $216.5 Mln. vs. $217.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.20 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.92 -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.



