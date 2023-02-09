- Results to be presented at 2023 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) -

Blue Earth Diagnostics, a Bracco company and recognized leader in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiopharmaceuticals, today announced the presentation of additional results from its completed Phase 3 LIGHTHOUSE trial of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 in newly diagnosed prostate cancer, at the upcoming ASCO GU 2023 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU). The conference will be held in San Francisco, Calif., from February 16 to 18, 2023. 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 is an investigational Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen-targeted radiohybrid (rh) PET imaging agent. The now completed LIGHTHOUSE Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT04186819) was a prospective, Phase 3, multi-center, single-arm, imaging study conducted in the United States and Europe to evaluate the safety and diagnostic performance of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 Positron Emission Tomography (PET) in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer. Currently, 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 is investigational and has not received regulatory approval.

Details of the presentation are listed below.

Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023 Track: Prostate Cancer Advanced Prostate Cancer Localized Sub-Track: Diagnostics and Imaging Title: Detection of true positive M1 lesions by 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET in newly diagnosed prostate cancer: Results from the phase 3 prospective LIGHTHOUSE study. Presenter: Brian F. Chapin, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Urology, Division of Surgery, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, on behalf of Bridget F. Koontz, MD, Duke University Medical Center, and the LIGHTHOUSE Study Group. Session: Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer Abstract: 315 Location: Poster board K15 Session Times: 11:30 AM 1:00 PM PT; 5:45 6:45 PM PT

Blue Earth Diagnostics invites participants at the ASCO 2023 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium to attend the presentation above. Participants onsite are also invited to visit Blue Earth Diagnostics' Medical Affairs booth (#21). For full session details and scientific presentation listings, please see the ASCO GU online program here.

About Radiohybrid Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (rhPSMA)

rhPSMA compounds consist of a radiohybrid ("rh") Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen-targeted receptor ligand which attaches to and is internalized by prostate cancer cells and they may be radiolabeled with 18F for PET imaging, or with isotopes such as 177Lu or 225Ac for therapeutic use creating a true theranostic technology. The radiohybrid technology and rhPSMA originated from the Technical University of Munich, Germany. Blue Earth Diagnostics acquired exclusive, worldwide rights to rhPSMA imaging technology from Scintomics GmbH in 2018, followed by acquisition of exclusive rights to therapeutic applications in 2020. Blue Earth Diagnostics has two Phase 3 clinical studies evaluating the safety and diagnostic performance of 18F-rhPSMA-7.3 PET imaging in prostate cancer: ("SPOTLIGHT," NCT04186845), in men with recurrent disease and ("LIGHTHOUSE," NCT04186819), in men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer. rhPSMA compounds are investigational and have not received regulatory approval.

About Blue Earth Diagnostics

Blue Earth Diagnostics, an indirect subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., is a growing international molecular imaging company focused on delivering innovative, well-differentiated diagnostic solutions that inform patient care. Formed in 2014, the Company's success is driven by its management expertise and supported by a demonstrated track record of rapid development and commercialization of positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceuticals. Blue Earth Diagnostics' expanding oncology portfolio encompasses a variety of disease states, including prostate cancer and neuro-oncology. Blue Earth Diagnostics is committed to the timely development and commercialization of precision radiopharmaceuticals for potential use in imaging and therapy. For more information, please visit: www.blueearthdiagnostics.com.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A., part of the Bracco Group, is a world-leading diagnostic imaging provider. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging develops, manufactures and markets diagnostic imaging agents and solutions. It offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents to inform clinical management and guide care for cancer patients in areas of unmet medical need. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. In 2019 Bracco Imaging also enriched its product portfolio by expanding the range of oncology nuclear imaging solutions in the urology segment and other specialties with the acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics. Visit: www.braccoimaging.com.

