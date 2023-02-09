Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: MYND) (OTCQB: MYNDF) ("MYND" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical research and development company creating innovated and precision medicines for patients with relentless neurological diseases, is pleased to announce the disposition of the Company's leasehold agreement at 733 Finns Road, Kelowna with tenant improvements and a Health Canada cannabis license for an aggregate $1,000,000.

The 733 Finns Road facility was built to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards and the Company applied for, and received a Health Canada Cannabis license for the facility which prompted the successful sale. The closing of the sale of 733 Finns Road represents an important advancement in providing the Company access to capital to fund future growth initiatives. MYND's business strategy remains consistent in translating innovative research approaches, with a strong focus on scientific excellence, into safe and effective neuro-pharmaceutical treatments and diagnostic capabilities for Central Nervous System diseases.

Despite a struggling psychedelic sector, MYND remains competitively positioned with a robust patent portfolio and heavy investment into scientific research and development. MYND will utilize the capital from the sale to explore pharmaceutical partnerships and licensing opportunities that will compound the Company's growth over the next 12 months.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES INC.

MYND Life Sciences Inc. is a medical biotech drug research and development company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical and novel psilocybin drug development, diagnostics and vaccines. MYND is developing new biological entities (NBEs) and new chemical entities (NCEs) and differentiates itself from other (bio)pharmaceutical companies by unique molecular concepts for the applications of Psilocybins for overcoming disease. The Company advances pharmaceutical developments through rigorous science and clinical trials while diligently patenting and safeguarding its intellectual property.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154196