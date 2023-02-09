Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SMKG) ("SmartCard" and the "Company"), an industry leader in specialized industry e-Commerce, Cloud and Mobility applications delivering White-Label solutions to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. CEO of the Company, Massimo Barone, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you tell us about the company's Cross Border Payments expansion?" asked Jolly. "We have really been focused on the Cross Border sector," said Barone. "We have access to trading FX in multiple corridors, and we've specialized in building an engine for financial enterprises to use our software and access those corridors," he explained. "What we've built is more than just to book currency, but a part of B2B, B2C, and Peer-to-Peer transactions in a free flow world."

Barone then elaborated on the Company's suite of products, which includes the Cross Border Payments technology, as well as AxePay and XPay World, which allow the Company to offer White-Label solutions across the PayTech and FinTech markets globally.

"Could you elaborate on the Chatbot AI market going forward for both Fintech and Paytech?" asked Jolly. "The whole market is going crazy right now with AI," said Barone. "A year and a half ago, we entered the Chatbot market with an artificial intelligence where we acquired a library of code, and we've implemented it across our platforms," he shared. "We are very focused on customer and employee automation using AI as leverage for faster transactions."

"How are you going to monetize your technology?" asked Jolly. "We are already monetizing," said Barone. "We have licenses in four countries with our White-Lable deployments in the US, India, Philippines, and Singapore, as well as two on the way in Africa," he shared. "With AxePay and XPay, we can deliver and connect to any major network," said Barone. "It really puts us in a very unique space as a small contender who wants to fight in a very large sector."

The conversation then turned to a recent announcement detailing the Company's S1 registration, which became effective by the SEC on January 31st, 2023. "The S1 was very significant for us because we want to take the company on a path towards the Nasdaq," shared Barone. "What it has done for us is signal to the market for investors to look at SmartCard's history in qualifying the company higher and higher over the past three years," he said. "We want to pair our success in the financial industry with success in the global markets."

To close the interview, Barone elaborated on the Company's current valuation, which he believes remains undervalued as the market continues to gain awareness of their technologies and the Fintech and Paytech markets. He also encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to build their pipeline of products and services, while being uniquely positioned in a growing space.

