SIPPIO Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Integrating Voice Services with Cloud Communications Platforms via its Voice Enablement Platform

SIPPIO's voice enablement platform offers speed to market, backed by the expertise that comes with being a significant partner to both Microsoft and Zoom.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the cloud-connected calling enablement industry and, based on its findings, recognized SIPPIO with the 2023 North American Product Leadership Award. The company streamlines the process of enabling public switched telephone network (PSTN) access to cloud private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. SIPPIO has worked closely with both platform vendors to reach a high level of automation to accelerate the provisioning of calling services. SIPPIO's platform includes full customer and partner portals, an integrated configuration, quoting and billing system, and number and E911 management services.

SIPPIO's partners can access the platform via an online portal or with the partners' tools and platforms using application programming interfaces (APIs). Partners can bring their voice services via SIP trunks into SIPPIO's platform or leverage SIPPIO's own PSTN access and inventory of telephone numbers. If necessary, SIPPIO can even support billing the customer on the partner's behalf. Ultimately, SIPPIO is completely partner-led in providing a platform that enables access to the Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone ecosystems for various partners. SIPPIO can provide a turnkey Direct Routing solution to service providers and a fast track into the Operator Connect program for the Microsoft ecosystem. It enables providers to link into Zoom's Cloud Peering or appear in the Zoom Marketplace as a member of the Zoom Provider Exchange program.

Michael Brandenburg, a Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, noted, "SIPPIO's platform can activate PSTN services for Teams Phone or Zoom Phone in minutes. It takes a shorter time than the weeks or months needed to roll out an on-premises session border controller or a session border controller-as-a-service solution."

SIPPIO allows partners to leverage the platform as much or as little as they need, regardless of their ecosystem preference. Similarly, to address time-to-market, partners can start with fully managed solutions from SIPPIO while working to integrate the platform with their existing billing systems and applications over time. SIPPIO has access to telephone numbers and global reach, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) to quickly enter the lucrative wholesale voice services market.

"SIPPIO has brought the right platform to market at the right time. With demand for bring-your-own-carrier voice solutions exploding, SIPPIO's platform is ready and able to fast-track its partners into the cloud calling ecosystems," added Brandenburg. With its strong overall performance, SIPPIO earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 North American Product Leadership Award in the cloud-connected calling enablement market.

"We are honored to receive this award in recognition of our cloud enablement platform," says Adam Cole, CEO at SIPPIO. "As the world of collaboration continues to evolve, voice services remain critical to business communication. At SIPPIO, we have developed our apps and automations to deliver exceptional customer experiences, ensuring our partners and carriers remain at the forefront of innovation."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About SIPPIO

SIPPIO is the world's leading voice enablement platform; the easiest and fastest way to enable PSTN calling in Microsoft Teams Phone and Zoom Phone. Available in 70+ countries, organizations across the globe rely on SIPPIO to keep their people connected, productive and engaged. As an accelerator for Microsoft Operator Connect and Zoom Provider Exchange, SIPPIO also empowers carriers and service providers to build and launch customer-focused voice experiences by utilizing its future-proof infrastructure, software, automation, and API layers. Find out more: www.sippio.io

