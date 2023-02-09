Starburst Data: Starburst Unveils Inaugural Data Rebel and Partner Award Winners at Datanova Conference

Awards recognize Starburst customers, partners and industry visionaries advancing next-generation data applications and architectures

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starburst , the analytics anywhere company, today at its third annual Datanova conference announced the recipients of its inaugural Data Rebel Awards! These awards celebrate the best customers, partners, and leaders that embody the spirit of a true "Data Rebel" - those that dare to push the boundaries of what's possible to shape the future of data.

The awards are broken into three divisions: the Starburst Customer Awards (available only to Starburst customers), the Role-Based Awards, sponsored by AWS (open to the public), and the Partner of the Year Awards (available only to Starburst partners).

The customer awards highlight teams leading disruptive data initiatives that are shaping the future of the industry, while the role-based awards recognize individuals for their exceptional contributions and commitment to modern, innovative data strategy. The judging panel consisted of five judges from Starburst's marketing team. The panel independently reviewed and scored anonymized submissions using the following criteria:

Achievement: How impactful is the nominee's data strategy and resulting achievements for their organization?

How impactful is the nominee's data strategy and resulting achievements for their organization? Supporting material: How strong is the supporting content, and does it demonstrate clear business outcomes?

How strong is the supporting content, and does it demonstrate clear business outcomes? Innovative practices: Does the nominee leverage innovative methods and cutting-edge technologies to achieve data-driven insights?

Each submission was ranked from 1-10 (for each of the 3 criteria), and the winners were determined by the highest ranking submission for each award category.

Additionally, the Partner of the Year awards were broken down into three categories and scored based on the criteria outlined in each category. Categories include:

Consulting partners : Supporting joint customers through their digital transformation with Starburst, from advisory through to deployment and managed services.

: Supporting joint customers through their digital transformation with Starburst, from advisory through to deployment and managed services. Technology partners: Providing industry leading product offerings, extensibility, connectivity and optionality to our customers' analytics stack.

Providing industry leading product offerings, extensibility, connectivity and optionality to our customers' analytics stack. Cloud partners: Helping deliver customer focused solutions, an easy procurement experience and support to our field in our customer and prospect engagements.

"The ability to effectively maximize the value of your data is almost entirely dependent on the data architecture, which is why Starburst's inaugural Data Rebels Awards are recognizing the companies and individuals driving the data analytics industry forward," said Jess Iandiorio, CMO, Starburst. "As the fastest analytics engine for a data lake, data warehouse or data mesh, Starburst powers the next-generation data architectures of this year's award winners."

This year's honorees include:

Starburst Customer Awards

Data Rebel of the Year: Chandrasekhar Vemuri , Platform Engineer, Bank of America

, Platform Engineer, Bank of America

Change Maker of the Year: Richard Jarvis , CTO, EMIS Group

, CTO,

Data Virtualization Solution of the Year: Venkata Bitra , Platform Owner, Société Générale

, Platform Owner, Société Générale

Global Analytics Strategy of the Year: Ludovic Staehli , Senior Data Engineer, SOPHiA GENETICS

, Senior Data Engineer,

Data Lakehouse of the Year: André Gortari, Data Engineering Manager, and the core data engineering team at Banco Inter



Data Mesh of the Year: Murali Vridhachalam , Head of Cloud, Data, and Analytics, and the Enterprise Data & Analytics team at Gilead Sciences

, Head of Cloud, Data, and Analytics, and the Enterprise Data & Analytics team at Gilead Sciences

Data Product of the Year: Pankaj Yawale, Senior Principal Architect, ZoomInfo

Role-Based Awards, sponsored by AWS

Chief Data Officer of the Year: Caroline Chung , M.D., Vice President, Chief Data Officer, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

, M.D., Vice President, Chief Data Officer, The MD Anderson Cancer Center

Analytics Leader of the Year: Sol Rashidi , Chief Analytics Officer, Estée Lauder

, Chief Analytics Officer, Estée Lauder

Data Analyst Enabler of the Year: Saurav Verma , Engineering Manager, Unity Data Ads

, Engineering Manager, Unity Data Ads

Data Architect of the Year: Sajumon Joseph, Senior Principal Architect, Comcast



Data Engineer of the Year: Benjamin Jeter , Data Architect, Datto

, Data Architect, Datto

Data Scientist of the Year: Andrea Pisoni , Head of Data, OCBC Bank

, Head of Data, OCBC Bank Partner of the Year Awards

Global Consulting Partner of the Year: Accenture



Americas Consulting Partner of the Year: Slalom



EMEA Consulting Partner of the Year: Capgemini



Consulting Partner Innovator of the Year: Deloitte



Independent Software Vendor Partner of the Year: Red Hat



Business Intelligence Partner of the Year: Tableau



Technology Partner Innovator of the Year: Tackle.io



International Partner of the Year: Komtas



MSP Partner of the Year: Bundle



Cloud Marketplace Partner of the Year: AWS



Cloud Co-sell Partner of the Year: Microsoft



Cloud Partner, Innovator of the Year: Google

The full list of customer award winners can be found here . To learn more about Starburst, please visit our website: www.starburst.io/ .

About Starburst

Starburst is the analytics engine for all your data. We provide the fastest, most efficient analytics engine for your data warehouse, data lake, or data mesh. We unlock the value of distributed data by making it fast and easy to access, no matter where it lives. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for data-driven organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the existing tools that work for their business. Trusted by companies like Apache Corporation, Comcast, Doordash, FINRA, Priceline, and VMware, Starburst helps companies make better decisions faster on all data.

For more information, press only:

Tucker Hallowell

Inkhouse

starburst@inkhouse.com

339-368-2290

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starburst-unveils-inaugural-data-rebel-and-partner-award-winners-at-datanova-conference-301742770.html