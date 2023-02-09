Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - Jones Publicity, the pay for performance public relations firm, has unveiled its program to help businesses become authorities and entrepreneurs become thought leaders by placing them in tier-one publications and podcasts.

Fynn Jones, Founder of Jones Publicity, said, "When prospects see the articles, they'll immediately know the company is the real deal. Having household brand names and billion-dollar companies, plus other big publications, endorse businesses is equivalent to them saying to prospects that they trust this business."





Jones Publicity's PR Authority System is designed to enhance a business's SEO efforts. Clients see enhanced authority and increased clarity as they're seen as industry leaders. The company aims to provide results within the first couple days after onboarding.

"Our campaigns increase conversions across client acquisition, personal branding and other business KPIs by turning clients into authorities. We developed our system so that we could link analytics and other metrics to what the articles are doing for the business and how they're performing. We use this to develop a long-term strategy for our clients," Founder Fynn Jones said.

For more information on Jones Publicity and to schedule a complimentary strategy session, visit https://jonespublicity.com.

