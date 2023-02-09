Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) announced today that the recently completed expansion at Westfield Topanga in Los Angeles has been awarded LEED Platinum by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005510/en/

The recently completed expansion at Westfield Topanga in Los Angeles has been awarded LEED Platinum by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). A combined 180,000-square-feet, the new dining, entertainment, and luxury retail district was creatively reimagined out of former department store space once occupied by Sears. (Photo: Business Wire)

Geoff Mason, Executive Vice President, Operating Management and Development at URW said: "We put sustainability at the core of our business, with the goal of increasing our positive environmental, social, and economic impact in the local community and beyond through the delivery of world-class destinations. As URW's first U.S. retail development to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the Westfield Topanga expansion is setting the standard for which we will strive with all our future projects."

To achieve LEED Platinum, the Westfield Topanga expansion implemented practical and measurable solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water use reduction and optimized energy performance, including on-site renewable energy and the use of green power. Other sustainability initiatives at the center include the installation of a fully operational 15,000 solar panel array in 2018 the largest at any shopping center or retail destination at the time in California. Topanga also employs interior and exterior LED lighting, skylight tinting, electric vehicle charging stations, chilled water coils, as well as efficient lighting and chiller control systems.

Peter Templeton, President and CEO at USGBC said: "Westfield Topanga's LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership. LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing everyone with access to healthy, green, and high-performing buildings. The expansion at Westfield Topanga is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global difference."

The expansion at Westfield Topanga is a combined 180,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor space creatively reimagined out of former department store space once occupied by Sears. Underpinned by a cutting-edge design, the new district includes Topanga Social, a chef-driven food hall; an AMC DINE-IN theatre; an expanded luxury fashion collection anchored by new Herms, Dior, and Valentino boutiques; a nearly 21,000-square-foot Arhaus offering artisan-crafted home furnishings and décor; and Pinstripes, an experiential dining and entertainment concept.

The development underscores URW's commitment to create a one-of-a-kind landmark destination and economic engine for the San Fernando Valley community.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

The Group operates 78 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 45 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers. URW also has a portfolio of high-quality offices, 10 convention and exhibition venues in Paris, and a €3 Bn development pipeline of mainly mixed-use assets. Currently, its €52 Bn portfolio is 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention and exhibition venues, and 2% in services (as at December 31, 2022).

URW is a committed partner to major cities on urban regeneration projects, through both mixed-use development and the retrofitting of buildings to industry-leading sustainability standards. These commitments are enhanced by the Group's Better Places 2030 agenda, which strives to make a positive environmental, social and economic impact on the cities and communities where URW operates.

URW's stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world's most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference Expo, and forward thinking programs, including the Center for Green Schools. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005510/en/

Contacts:

Robyn Cottelli

929.254.8309

robyn.cottelli@urw.com