Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter were $151.8 million compared with $161.8 million in the prior year.

Fiscal third quarter results were sharply impacted by a certain customer reducing orders by approximately $14 million compared with the prior year, despite no market share loss with the customer, and delays with other customer orders for new business of approximately $17 million. Orders have resumed in the current fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and are expected to continue through fiscal 2024, as customers focus on building appropriate inventory levels to meet growing demand for the upcoming spring and summer seasons.

Net income for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was $1.0 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, a year ago.

Results were impacted by $7.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, of increased interest expenses mostly due to higher market rates, primarily related to customer vendor financing programs, as well as by approximately $500,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, of non-cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 1. Results were also impacted by approximately $2.8 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, primarily due to transitory costs related to supply chain disruptions. In addition to the above items, results for the quarter were impacted by inflationary costs not yet covered by price increases. As further discussed below, gross margins were also negatively impacted by temporary lower absorption of overhead costs due to lower production volume and changes in product mix.

Prior-year net income of $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, was impacted by approximately $4.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, of non-cash items as detailed in Exhibit 1. The company also was impacted by approximately $3.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, of other costs, including transitory costs related to supply chain disruptions for the prior year.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was $21.0 million compared with $32.6 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was 13.8 percent compared with 20.1 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was primarily impacted by inflationary costs not yet covered by price increases, temporary lower absorption of overhead costs due to lower production volume and changes in product mix. In addition to the above items, gross margin for the fiscal 2023 third quarter was also impacted by $3.9 million, or 2.6 percent, of non-cash items, and $2.4 million, or 1.6 percent, by the transitory supply chain disruptions, as detailed in Exhibit 3. Gross margin improvement is expected to be enhanced as the full benefit of certain price increases is realized, and with higher sales volume. A small portion of the price increases was realized late in the fiscal third quarter, with the balance taking effect in the current fiscal 2023 fourth quarter.

"Results for the quarter were significantly impacted by reduced orders, representing approximately $35 million for the nine-month period, including approximately $14 million for the quarter, by one of our customers -- despite no loss of our market share. In addition, anticipated results were impacted by delays with other customer orders for new business of approximately $17 million. Fortunately, the current fiscal fourth quarter is benefiting from resumption of order flow across the board. We also were impacted by sharply higher interest rates related to long-established vendor finance programs offered by our retail customers. Higher interest rates continue to be challenging for the entire industry. As a critical supplier of non-discretionary automotive parts, we are committed to arriving at a satisfactory solution to this issue.

"We remain focused on achieving our near- and long-term financial targets by continuing to improve operating efficiencies. Despite recent challenges, we remain optimistic about our business including the current fourth quarter, supported by our leadership position and the opportunities we expect to realize from our investments in brake-related products and the emerging electric vehicle market," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

Nine-Month Results

Net sales for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period were $488.3 million -- representing a 3.2 percent increase compared with $473.1 million in the prior year, which excludes $13.3 million in core revenue due to a realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers with sales benefits evolving as product mix changes.

Net loss for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per share, compared with net income of $7.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, a year ago.

Results for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period were impacted by $16.2 million, or $0.63 per share, of increased interest expenses mostly due to higher market rates, primarily related to customer vendor financing programs, compared with the prior year. Results were also impacted by approximately $9.5 million, or $0.49 per share, of other costs, primarily transitory costs related to supply chain disruptions. In addition, results were impacted by approximately $9.6 million, or $0.50 per share, of non-cash items, as detailed in Exhibit 2. Net loss for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period was also impacted by various other items discussed above for the quarter.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period was $77.8 million compared with $92.1 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period was 15.9 percent compared with 18.9 percent a year earlier. Gross margin for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period was impacted by $11.9 million, or 2.4 percent, of non-cash items, and $8.6 million, or 1.8 percent, by the transitory supply chain disruptions, as detailed in Exhibit 4. In addition, gross margin for the fiscal 2023 nine-month period was also impacted by various items discussed above for the quarter. Gross margin improvement is expected to be enhanced as the full benefit of certain price increases is realized, and with higher sales volume.

Summary of Fiscal 2023 Considerations To Date

No customer or share loss

A certain customer reduced orders by approximately $35 million for the nine-month period and including $14 million for the quarter

Approximately $17 million of expected new business orders delayed to the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024

Lower absorption of overhead costs due to production ramp down relative to order volume negatively impacting gross margins

Increase of customer vendor financing program interest of $12 million for the nine-month period and including $5 million for the quarter

Supply chain challenges that we believe should ease

Updated Outlook

Revised sales guidance $672 - $680 million, with expectations of achieving record fiscal 2023 fourth quarter sales as momentum resumes

Net sales are expected to increase between 5.5 and 6.8 percent in fiscal year 2023, excluding $13.3 million of core revenue realized in fiscal year 2022 (which the company does not expect in fiscal 2023)

EBITDA is expected to be between $54 million and $59 million for fiscal 2023 based on the items listed below; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $75 million and $80 million as discussed below

Expected margin improvement from additional price increases, easing supply chain constraints, further operational efficiencies and the implementation of additional cost-savings initiatives

Anticipated improvement of cash flow from enhanced profitability across all product lines

Expectations for strong fiscal 2024

Fiscal 2023 Guidance Updated

Motorcar Parts of America expects net sales for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 to be between $672 million to $680 million, representing between 3.3 and 4.6 percent year-over-year growth. As highlighted above, net sales are expected to increase between 5.5 and 6.8 percent in fiscal year 2023, excluding $13.3 million of core revenue realized in fiscal year 2022 (which the company does not expect in fiscal 2023). Operating income is expected to be between $41 million and $46 million, before the non-cash foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts, the non-cash impact of revaluation of cores on customers' shelves, and supply chain disruptions. The company estimates other non-cash items will be approximately $17 million, including core and finished goods premium amortization and share-based compensation, and cash expenses will be approximately $4 million for special EV-related research and development expenses and severance, impacting operating income. The company estimates depreciation and amortization will be approximately $13 million.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measure - EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. The company believes this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's results of operations. However, this non-GAAP measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a definition and reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, its corresponding GAAP measure, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding this measure.

(Financial tables follow)

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 151,819,000 $ 161,810,000 $ 488,347,000 $ 486,392,000 Cost of goods sold 130,826,000 129,235,000 410,536,000 394,295,000 Gross profit 20,993,000 32,575,000 77,811,000 92,097,000 Operating expenses: General and administrative 13,599,000 14,605,000 42,079,000 41,556,000 Sales and marketing 5,634,000 6,274,000 17,242,000 17,162,000 Research and development 2,547,000 2,635,000 8,330,000 7,631,000 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts (4,313,000 ) 385,000 (2,553,000 ) 1,769,000 Total operating expenses 17,467,000 23,899,000 65,098,000 68,118,000 Operating income 3,526,000 8,676,000 12,713,000 23,979,000 Interest expense, net 11,471,000 3,949,000 27,675,000 11,510,000 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (7,945,000 ) 4,727,000 (14,962,000 ) 12,469,000 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,971,000 ) 1,588,000 (9,296,000 ) 4,786,000 Net income (loss) $ 1,026,000 $ 3,139,000 $ (5,666,000 ) $ 7,683,000 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.40 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.16 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.39 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 19,474,871 19,184,339 19,383,531 19,124,824 Diluted 19,634,153 19,544,174 19,383,531 19,604,780

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,579,000 $ 23,016,000 Short-term investments 2,169,000 2,202,000 Accounts receivable - net 75,533,000 85,075,000 Inventory 390,574,000 385,504,000 Contract assets 29,072,000 27,500,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,798,000 13,688,000 Total current assets 536,725,000 536,985,000 Plant and equipment - net 46,693,000 51,062,000 Operating lease assets 85,407,000 81,997,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 26,868,000 26,982,000 Long-term contract assets 314,035,000 310,255,000 Goodwill and intangible assets - net 5,708,000 7,004,000 Other assets 1,138,000 1,413,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,016,574,000 $ 1,015,698,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 144,851,000 $ 168,435,000 Customer finished goods returns accrual 33,043,000 38,086,000 Contract liabilities 44,512,000 42,496,000 Revolving loan 175,000,000 155,000,000 Other current liabilities 4,430,000 11,930,000 Operating lease liabilities 8,329,000 6,788,000 Current portion of term loan 3,668,000 3,670,000 Total current liabilities 413,833,000 426,405,000 Term loan, less current portion 10,233,000 13,024,000 Long-term contract liabilities 185,859,000 172,764,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 121,000 126,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 81,512,000 80,803,000 Other liabilities 10,027,000 7,313,000 Total liabilities 701,585,000 700,435,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 19,490,859 and 19,104,751 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively 195,000 191,000 Additional paid-in capital 230,630,000 227,184,000 Retained earnings 87,288,000 92,954,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,124,000 ) (5,066,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 314,989,000 315,263,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,016,574,000 $ 1,015,698,000

Additional Information and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company has included the following additional information and non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Among other things, the company uses such additional information and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and together with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.

The company believes this information helps provide a more complete understanding of the company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the company's business. However, this information should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, information contained in the company's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income is provided below along with information regarding such items.

Items Impacting Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Exhibit 1 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Per Share $ Per Share GAAP net income $ 1,026,000 $ 0.05 $ 3,139,000 $ 0.16 Non-cash items impacting net income Core and finished goods premium amortization $ 3,075,000 $ 0.16 $ 3,146,000 $ 0.16 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 863,000 0.04 846,000 0.04 Share-based compensation expenses and earn-out accruals 1,021,000 0.05 2,030,000 0.10 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts (4,313,000 ) (0.22 ) 385,000 0.02 Tax effect (a) (162,000 ) (0.01 ) (1,602,000 ) (0.08 ) Total non-cash items impacting net income $ 484,000 $ 0.02 $ 4,805,000 $ 0.25 Cash items impacting net income Supply chain disruptions and related costs (b) $ 2,649,000 $ 0.13 $ 4,935,000 $ 0.25 New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance (c) 1,103,000 0.06 - - Tax effect (a) (938,000 ) (0.05 ) (1,234,000 ) (0.06 ) Total cash items impacting net income $ 2,814,000 $ 0.14 $ 3,701,000 $ 0.19

(a) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate. (b) For the three-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $2,370,000 impacting gross profit and $279,000 included in operating expenses. For the three-months ended December 31, 2021, consists of $4,344,000 impacting gross profit and $591,000 included in operating expenses. (c) For the three-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $1,103,000 included in operating expenses.

Items Impacting Net Income for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Exhibit 2 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Per Share $ Per Share GAAP net (loss) income $ (5,666,000 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 7,683,000 $ 0.39 Non-cash items impacting net (loss) income Core and finished goods premium amortization $ 9,183,000 $ 0.47 $ 9,013,000 $ 0.46 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 2,704,000 0.14 3,517,000 0.18 Share-based compensation expenses and earn-out accruals 3,521,000 0.18 5,554,000 0.28 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts (2,553,000 ) (0.13 ) 1,769,000 0.09 Tax effect (a) (3,214,000 ) (0.17 ) (4,963,000 ) (0.25 ) Total non-cash items impacting net (loss) income $ 9,641,000 $ 0.50 $ 14,890,000 $ 0.76 Cash items impacting net (loss) income Supply chain disruptions and related costs (b) $ 9,963,000 $ 0.51 $ 16,257,000 $ 0.83 New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance (c) 2,642,000 0.14 3,067,000 0.16 Gain due to realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers - - (4,862,000 ) (0.25 ) Tax effect (a) (3,151,000 ) (0.16 ) (3,616,000 ) (0.18 ) Total cash items impacting net (loss) income $ 9,454,000 $ 0.49 $ 10,846,000 $ 0.55

(a) Tax effect is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% to items listed above; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate. (b) For the nine-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $8,572,000 impacting gross profit and $1,391,000 included in operating expenses. For the nine-months ended December 31, 2021, consists of $14,557,000 impacting gross profit and $1,700,000 included in operating expenses. (c) For the nine-months ended December 31, 2022, consists of $2,642,000 included in operating expenses. For the nine-months ended December 31, 2021, consists of $2,744,000 included in cost of goods sold and $323,000 included in operating expenses.

Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Exhibit 3 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Gross

Margin $ Gross

Margin GAAP gross profit $ 20,993,000 13.8 % $ 32,575,000 20.1 % Non-cash items impacting gross profit Core and finished goods premium amortization $ 3,075,000 2.0 % $ 3,146,000 1.9 % Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 863,000 0.6 % 846,000 0.5 % Total non-cash items impacting gross profit $ 3,938,000 2.6 % $ 3,992,000 2.5 % Cash items impacting gross profit Supply chain disruptions and related costs $ 2,370,000 1.6 % $ 4,344,000 2.7 % Total cash items impacting gross profit $ 2,370,000 1.6 % $ 4,344,000 2.7 %

Items Impacting Gross Profit for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Exhibit 4 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Gross

Margin $ Gross

Margin GAAP gross profit $ 77,811,000 15.9 % $ 92,097,000 18.9 % Non-cash items impacting gross profit Core and finished goods premium amortization $ 9,183,000 1.9 % $ 9,013,000 1.9 % Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 2,704,000 0.6 % 3,517,000 0.7 % Total non-cash items impacting gross profit $ 11,887,000 2.4 % $ 12,530,000 2.6 % Cash items impacting gross profit Supply chain disruptions and related costs $ 8,572,000 1.8 % $ 14,557,000 3.0 % New product line start-up costs and transition expenses - - 2,744,000 0.6 % Gain due to realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers (a) - - (4,862,000 ) -0.5 % Total cash items impacting gross profit $ 8,572,000 1.8 % $ 12,439,000 3.1 %

(a) gross margin reflecting impact to net sales and cost of goods sold

Items Impacting EBITDA for the Three and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Exhibit 5 Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,026,000 $ 3,139,000 $ (5,666,000 ) $ 7,683,000 Interest expense, net 11,471,000 3,949,000 27,675,000 11,510,000 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,971,000 ) 1,588,000 (9,296,000 ) 4,786,000 Depreciation and amortization 3,108,000 3,227,000 9,322,000 9,591,000 EBITDA $ 6,634,000 $ 11,903,000 $ 22,035,000 $ 33,570,000 Non-cash items impacting EBITDA Core and finished goods premium amortization $ 3,075,000 $ 3,146,000 $ 9,183,000 $ 9,013,000 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves 863,000 846,000 2,704,000 3,517,000 Share-based compensation expenses and earn-out accruals 1,021,000 2,030,000 3,521,000 5,554,000 Foreign exchange impact of lease liabilities and forward contracts (4,313,000 ) 385,000 (2,553,000 ) 1,769,000 Total non-cash items impacting EBITDA $ 646,000 $ 6,407,000 $ 12,855,000 $ 19,853,000 Cash items impacting EBITDA Supply chain disruptions and related costs $ 2,649,000 $ 4,935,000 $ 9,963,000 $ 16,257,000 New product line start-up costs and transition expenses, and severance (a) 1,103,000 - 2,642,000 2,836,000 Gain due to realignment of inventory at customer distribution centers - - - (4,862,000 ) Total cash items impacting EBITDA $ 3,752,000 $ 4,935,000 $ 12,605,000 $ 14,231,000

(a) Excludes depreciation, which is included in the depreciation and amortization line item.

