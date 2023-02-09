HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP), a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions for America's best businesses, today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2022. Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results and our 2023 outlook, and has posted an accompanying presentation to its investor website at http://ir.insperity.com.

Q4 average number of WSEEs paid and revenues up 14% and 15%, respectively

Q4 net income and diluted EPS of $38.2 million and $0.99, respectively

Q4 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS of $78.9 million and $1.21, respectively

2022 average number of paid WSEEs and revenues up 18% and 19%, respectively

2022 net income up 45% to $179.4 million; diluted EPS up 46% to $4.64

2022 adjusted EBITDA up 38% to $352.3 million; adjusted EPS up 42% to $5.59

Fourth Quarter Results

Reported net income and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $38.2 million and $0.99, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were $78.9 million and $1.21, respectively.

" We are very pleased to report record results in growth and profitability in 2022 reflecting our proven business model, our balanced approach and our outstanding execution across the company," said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. " While there is some economic uncertainty on the horizon, we believe that we are positioned well to achieve our 2023 targets and continue to capitalize on the strong demand for our services."

The average number of worksite employees ("WSEE") paid per month increased 14.3% over Q4 2021 to 307,506 WSEEs. Client retention remained strong, averaging 99% per month for the quarter and new client sales improved over Q4 2021. The net gain in our client base continued, although below expected levels and significantly below Q4 2021, a period when many clients were rehiring employees as the pandemic conditions improved. Revenues in Q4 2022 increased 15.4% to $1.5 billion on the 14.3% increase in paid WSEEs. Revenue per WSEE was up 0.9% as overall pricing was managed to targeted levels.

Gross profit increased 41.3% over Q4 2021 to $241.0 million on the 14.3% increase in paid WSEEs and a 23.7% increase in gross profit per WSEE per month, driven primarily by lower benefit costs. COVID-related costs continued to decline, while also not experiencing a notable increase in healthcare utilization associated with any previously deferred care. Other areas of gross profit, including pricing and contributions from our payroll tax and workers' compensation areas came in near expected levels.

Operating expenses increased 22.0% over Q4 2021 on the 41.3% increase in gross profit. Operating spend included continued investment in our service personnel given our high growth and a focus on hiring and retention in the current tight labor market. Additionally, we experienced an increase in sales commissions tied to programs surrounding our Q4 2022 sales volume and pricing and costs associated with recruiting, travel, training and our ongoing SalesForce implementation.

Full Year Results

Reported net income and diluted EPS were $179.4 million and $4.64, respectively. Adjusted EPS increased 41.5% over 2021 to $5.59. Adjusted EBITDA increased 38.2% to $352.3 million.

The average number of WSEEs paid per month increased 17.7% over 2021 to 295,005 WSEEs. These strong results were driven by a 16.4% increase in paid WSEEs from new sales, an improvement in full year client retention to 85%, partially offset by lower net hiring in our client base when compared to 2021 when clients were rehiring coming off of the pandemic. Revenues in 2022 increased by 19.4% to $5.9 billion on the 17.7% increase in paid WSEEs and a 1.5% increase in revenue per WSEE.

Gross profit increased 23.3% on the increase in paid WSEEs and a 4.8% increase on a per WSEE per month basis, from $273 in 2021 to $286 in 2022 on a combination of higher pricing and lower than anticipated benefits costs.

Net income per WSEE per month increased 24.4% to $51 in 2022 from $41 in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA per WSEE per month increased 17.6% to $100 in 2022 compared to $85 in 2021.

Cash outlays in 2022 included the repurchase of approximately 770,000 shares of our common stock at a cost of $73.3 million, dividends totaling $76.6 million, and capital expenditures of $30.4 million. Adjusted cash totaled $224.3 million and $280 million is available under our $650 million credit facility.

" This past year highlighted the earnings strength, cash flow and capital efficiency of our business model," said Douglas S. Sharp, executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. " We continue to make key investments in our growth, service and technology to drive the achievement of our long-term objectives and meet clients' changing human resource needs."

2023 Guidance

The company also announced its guidance for 2023, including the first quarter of 2023. Please refer to the accompanying financial tables at the end of this press release for the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Q1 2023 Full Year 2023(2) Average WSEEs paid 306,500 - 309,300 317,000 - 326,000 Year-over-year increase 10% - 11% 7.5% - 10.5% Adjusted EPS $2.40 - $2.60 $5.24 - $6.30 Year-over-year increase (decrease)(1) 21% - 31% (6)% - 13% Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) $143 - $153 $353 - $409 Year-over-year increase(1) 21% - 29% 0% - 16%

____________________________________ (1) Q1 2023 and full year 2023 year-over-year comparisons are impacted by elevated COVID-19 medical claims in Q1 2022, as well as higher interest income expectations in the first three quarters of 2023. (2) Year-over-year 2023 adjusted EPS comparisons are impacted by higher interest, depreciation and amortization expense expectations in 2023, which are not included in adjusted EBITDA.

Definition of Key Metrics

Average WSEEs paid - Determined by calculating the company's cumulative WSEEs paid during the period divided by the number of months in the period.

Adjusted EPS - Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA - Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of SaaS implementation costs and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Insperity will be hosting a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results, provide guidance for the first quarter and full year 2023 and answer questions from investment analysts. To listen in, call 888-506-0062 and use conference i.d. number 422538. The call will also be webcast at http://ir.insperity.com. The conference call script will be available at the same website later today. A replay of the conference call will be available at 877-481-4010, conference i.d. 47544. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About Insperity

Since 1986, Insperity's mission has been to help businesses succeed so communities prosper. Offering the most comprehensive suite of scalable HR solutions available in the marketplace, Insperity is defined by an unrivaled breadth and depth of services and level of care. Through an optimal blend of premium HR service and technology, Insperity delivers the administrative relief, reduced liabilities and better benefit solutions that businesses need for sustained growth. With 2022 revenues of $5.9 billion and more than 90 offices throughout the U.S., Insperity is currently making a difference in thousands of businesses and communities nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.insperity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "could," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, from time to time, we may issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies; projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies; or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, average number of worksite employees, benefits and workers' compensation costs, or other operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, the actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

adverse economic conditions;

impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or other future pandemics, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic; government responses; regulatory developments; and the related disruptions and economic impact to our business and the small and medium-sized businesses that we serve;

labor shortages and increasing competition for highly skilled workers;

impact of inflation;

vulnerability to regional economic factors because of our geographic market concentration;

failure to comply with covenants under our credit facility;

our liability for WSEE payroll, payroll taxes and benefits costs, or other liabilities associated with actions of our client companies or WSEEs;

increases in health insurance costs and workers' compensation rates and underlying claims trends, health care reform, financial solvency of workers' compensation carriers, other insurers or financial institutions, state unemployment tax rates, liabilities for employee and client actions or payroll-related claims;

an adverse determination regarding our status as the employer of our WSEEs for tax and benefit purposes and an inability to offer alternative benefit plans following such a determination;

cancellation of client contracts on short notice, or the inability to renew client contracts or attract new clients;

the ability to secure competitive replacement contracts for health insurance and workers' compensation insurance at expiration of current contracts;

regulatory and tax developments and possible adverse application of various federal, state and local regulations;

failure to manage growth of our operations and the effectiveness of our sales and marketing efforts;

the impact of the competitive environment and other developments in the human resources services industry, including the PEO industry, on our growth and/or profitability;

an adverse final judgment or settlement of claims against Insperity;

disruptions of our information technology systems or failure to enhance our service and technology offerings to address new regulations or client expectations;

our liability or damage to our reputation relating to disclosure of sensitive or private information as a result of data theft, cyberattacks or security vulnerabilities;

failure of third-party providers, data centers or cloud service providers; and

our ability to integrate or realize expected returns on future product offerings, including through acquisition and investment.

These factors are discussed in further detail in Insperity's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors, or a combination of such factors, could materially affect the results of our operations and whether forward-looking statements we make ultimately prove to be accurate.

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof and, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Insperity, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Dec. 31, Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 732,828 $ 575,812 Restricted cash 49,779 46,929 Marketable securities 33,068 31,791 Accounts receivable, net 622,764 513,306 Prepaid insurance 11,706 11,285 Income taxes receivable - 12,413 Other current assets 61,728 53,312 Total current assets 1,511,873 1,244,848 Property and equipment, net 199,992 210,723 Right-of-use leased assets 56,532 62,830 Deposits and prepaid health insurance 213,270 201,927 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 12,707 12,707 Deferred income taxes, net 15,533 4,892 Other assets 29,354 15,158 Total assets $ 2,039,261 $ 1,753,085 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 7,732 $ 6,412 Payroll taxes and other payroll deductions payable 556,085 467,892 Accrued worksite employee payroll cost 513,397 409,653 Accrued health insurance costs 53,402 50,001 Accrued workers' compensation costs 53,485 50,534 Accrued corporate payroll and commissions 89,147 74,778 Other accrued liabilities 80,122 69,303 Total current liabilities 1,353,370 1,128,573 Accrued workers' compensation costs, net of current 179,629 192,694 Long-term debt 369,400 369,400 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 55,587 64,192 Total noncurrent liabilities 604,616 626,286 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock 555 555 Additional paid-in capital 151,144 109,179 Treasury stock, at cost (725,532 ) (665,089 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (82 ) (9 ) Retained earnings 655,190 553,590 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 81,275 (1,774 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,039,261 $ 1,753,085

Insperity, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Operating results: Revenues(1) $ 1,489,714 $ 1,291,236 15.4 % $ 5,938,818 $ 4,973,070 19.4 % Payroll taxes, benefits and workers' compensation costs 1,248,676 1,120,612 11.4 % 4,927,585 4,152,968 18.7 % Gross profit 241,038 170,624 41.3 % 1,011,233 820,102 23.3 % Salaries, wages and payroll taxes 107,459 92,502 16.2 % 430,945 379,171 13.7 % Stock-based compensation 11,262 4,658 141.8 % 50,080 40,623 23.3 % Commissions 13,551 10,228 32.5 % 45,672 34,922 30.8 % Advertising 6,691 5,293 26.4 % 37,503 29,097 28.9 % General and administrative expenses 40,919 32,432 26.2 % 156,134 124,413 25.5 % Depreciation and amortization 10,293 10,832 (5.0 )% 40,660 38,547 5.5 % Total operating expenses 190,175 155,945 22.0 % 760,994 646,773 17.7 % Operating income 50,863 14,679 246.5 % 250,239 173,329 44.4 % Other income (expense): 5,492 217 2,430.9 % 9,393 2,447 283.9 % (5,509 ) (1,921 ) 186.8 % (14,207 ) (7,458 ) 90.5 % Income before income tax expense 50,846 12,975 291.9 % 245,425 168,318 45.8 % Income tax expense 12,648 3,267 287.1 % 66,075 44,238 49.4 % Net income $ 38,198 $ 9,708 293.5 % $ 179,350 $ 124,080 44.5 % Net income per share of common stock Basic $ 1.01 $ 0.25 304.0 % $ 4.70 $ 3.22 46.0 % Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.25 296.0 % $ 4.64 $ 3.18 45.9 %

____________________________________ (1) Revenues are comprised of gross billings less WSEE payroll costs as follows:

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross billings $ 11,015,667 $ 9,636,414 $ 40,126,910 $ 33,318,693 Less: WSEE payroll cost 9,525,953 8,345,178 34,188,092 28,345,623 Revenues $ 1,489,714 $ 1,291,236 $ 5,938,818 $ 4,973,070

Insperity, Inc. KEY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Average WSEEs paid 307,506 268,978 14.3 % 295,005 250,745 17.7 % Statistical data (per WSEE per month): Revenues(1) $ 1,615 $1,600 0.9 % $ 1,678 $ 1,653 1.5 % Gross profit 261 211 23.7 % 286 273 4.8 % Operating expenses 206 193 6.7 % 215 215 - Operating income 55 18 205.6 % 71 58 22.4 % Net income 41 12 241.7 % 51 41 24.4 %

____________________________________ (1) Revenues per WSEE per month are comprised of gross billings per WSEE per month less WSEE payroll costs per WSEE per month follows:

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (per WSEE per month) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross billings $ 11,941 11,942 $ 11,335 $ 11,073 Less: WSEE payroll cost 10,326 10,342 9,657 9,420 Revenues $ 1,615 1,600 $ 1,678 $ 1,653

Insperity, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures as provided in the tables below.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition Benefit of Non-GAAP Measure Non-bonus payroll cost Non-bonus payroll cost is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of bonus payrolls paid to our WSEEs. Bonus payroll cost varies from period to period, but has no direct impact to our ultimate workers' compensation costs under the current program. Our management refers to non-bonus payroll cost in analyzing, reporting and forecasting our workers' compensation costs. We include these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency related to the costs incurred under our current workers' compensation program. Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities Excludes funds associated with: • federal and state income tax withholdings, • employment taxes, • other payroll deductions, and • client prepayments. We believe that the exclusion of the identified items helps us reflect the fundamentals of our underlying business model and analyze results against our expectations, against prior periods, and to plan for future periods by focusing on our underlying operations. We believe that the adjusted results provide relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by management and improves their ability to understand and assess our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our lenders to assess our leverage and ability to make interest payments. EBITDA Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus: • interest expense, • income tax expense, • depreciation and amortization expense, and • amortization of SaaS implementation costs. Adjusted EBITDA Represents EBITDA plus: • non-cash stock based compensation. Adjusted net income Represents net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock based compensation. Adjusted EPS Represents diluted net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: • non-cash stock based compensation, and • impact of dividends exceeding earnings under the two-class earnings per share method.

Following is a reconciliation of payroll cost (GAAP) to non-bonus payroll costs (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Per WSEE Per WSEE Per WSEE Per WSEE Payroll cost $ 9,525,953 $ 10,326 $ 8,345,178 $ 10,342 $ 34,188,092 $ 9,657 $ 28,345,623 $ 9,420 Less: Bonus payroll cost 1,723,928 1,869 1,776,400 2,202 4,959,987 1,401 4,719,217 1,568 Non-bonus payroll cost $ 7,802,025 $ 8,457 $ 6,568,778 $ 8,140 $ 29,228,105 $ 8,256 $ 23,626,406 $ 7,852 % Change period over period 18.8 % 3.9 % 20.4 % 7.1 % 23.7 % 5.1 % 14.5 % 6.9 %

Following is a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (GAAP) to adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities (non-GAAP):

(in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 765,896 $ 607,603 Less: Amounts payable for withheld federal and state income taxes, employment taxes and other payroll deductions 504,817 424,800 Client prepayments 36,800 20,054 Adjusted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 224,279 $ 162,749

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands, except per WSEE per month) 2022 2021 Per WSEE Per WSEE Net income $ 38,198 $ 41 $ 9,708 $ 12 Income tax expense 12,648 15 3,267 5 Interest expense 5,509 6 1,921 2 Amortization of SaaS implementation costs 975 1 - - Depreciation and amortization 10,293 11 10,832 13 EBITDA 67,623 74 25,728 32 Stock-based compensation 11,262 12 4,658 6 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,885 $ 86 $ 30,386 $ 38 % Change period over period 159.6 % 126.3 % (19.7 )% (28.3 )%

(in thousands, except per WSEE per month) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Per WSEE Per WSEE Net income $ 179,350 $ 51 $ 124,080 $ 41 Income tax expense 66,075 19 44,238 15 Interest expense 14,207 4 7,458 2 Amortization of SaaS implementation costs 1,923 1 - - Depreciation and amortization 40,660 11 38,547 13 EBITDA 302,215 86 214,323 71 Stock-based compensation 50,080 14 40,623 14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 352,295 $ 100 $ 254,946 $ 85 % Change year over year 38.2 % 17.6 % (11.7 )% (17.5 )%

Following is a reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 38,198 $ 9,708 $ 179,350 $ 124,080 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 11,262 4,658 50,080 40,623 Tax effect (2,824 ) (1,191 ) (13,483 ) (10,677 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 8,438 3,467 36,597 29,946 Adjusted net income $ 46,636 $ 13,175 $ 215,947 $ 154,026 % Change period over period 254.0 % (32.0 )% 40.2 % (15.1 )%

Following is a reconciliation of diluted EPS (GAAP) to adjusted EPS (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted EPS $ 0.99 $ 0.25 $ 4.64 $ 3.18 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.29 0.12 1.30 1.04 Impact of dividends exceeding earnings - 0.01 - - Tax effect (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.35 ) (0.27 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 0.22 0.09 0.95 0.77 Adjusted EPS $ 1.21 $ 0.34 $ 5.59 $ 3.95 % Change period over period 255.9 % (30.6 )% 41.5 % (14.9 )%

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for first quarter and full year 2023 guidance:

Q1 2023 Full Year 2023 (in millions, except per share amounts) Guidance Guidance Net income $85 - $92 $163 - $204 Income tax expense 29 - 32 59 - 74 Interest expense 6 24 SaaS implementation amortization 1 6 Depreciation and amortization 11 46 EBITDA 132 - 142 298 - 354 Stock-based compensation 11 55 Adjusted EBITDA $143 - $153 $353 - $409 Diluted EPS $2.18 - $2.38 $4.20 - $5.26 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock-based compensation 0.29 1.42 Tax effect (0.07) (0.38) Total non-GAAP adjustments, net 0.22 1.04 Adjusted EPS $2.40 - $2.60 $5.24 - $6.30

