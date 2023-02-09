Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.02.2023
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Dow Jones News
09.02.2023 | 16:13
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (U127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 08-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 45.368171

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23147946

CODE: U127 LN

ISIN: LU0635178014

ISIN:      LU0635178014 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U127 LN 
Sequence No.:  222145 
EQS News ID:  1556459 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1556459&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2023 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
