Donnerstag, 09.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Cybeats Technologies! 5-Sterne-Analyst startet Coverage!
Dow Jones News
Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Looking at the current opportunities 09-Feb-2023

Hardman & Co Research on Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI):

Looking at the current opportunities

Our recent notes have, in the main, focused on why RECI should prove resilient in uncertain times, given its credit processes, high-quality security, low exposure to high-risk sectors, diversity and management of problem accounts. In this note, we explore the upside opportunities such conditions present. In particular, we note i) improving yields on new business, helped by the relatively short contractual (and even shorter actual) duration of the loan book, and ii) improving covenants. As competitors with weaker balance sheets, less focused business models, higher capital requirements and worse historical loss experiences withdraw, so RECI can cherry-pick higher risk-return opportunities.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/looking-at-the-current-opportunities/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
                  Contact: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place        Mark Thomas 
London               Mike Foster    mt@hardmanandco.com 
                           mf@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
www.hardmanandco.com        +44(0)203 693 7075 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

